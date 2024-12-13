Guided Tutorial Video Generator: Create Engaging How-To Content

Create clear, step-by-step tutorial videos faster with our AI tutorial video generator, complete with professional voiceover generation.

Create a 1-minute guided tutorial video demonstrating how a new user can complete their initial setup on a complex platform, targeting new software users and internal teams. The video should adopt a clean, professional visual style, utilizing a calm and clear AI voiceover generated by HeyGen's voiceover generation feature to walk viewers through each step, making the process easily understandable.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second video for developers and IT professionals, illustrating a specific advanced technical feature within a software product, perhaps a new API integration. Employ a dynamic and engaging visual style, incorporating an AI avatar to highlight key elements on screen and explain complex concepts, demonstrating the power of HeyGen's AI avatars in technical explanations, all powered by a generative AI platform.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 45-second quick-tip video aimed at existing users, demonstrating a shortcut or an efficiency hack within a frequently used application. This video should be fast-paced and concise, employing clear text overlays and HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature to ensure critical information is easily digestible, accompanied by an upbeat, friendly audio tone that gets straight to the point for effective tutorial videos.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 2-minute video for existing customers and product managers, announcing and showcasing a major product update or new feature release. The visual style should be polished and sleek, leveraging HeyGen's templates & scenes to present new UI elements and functionalities seamlessly, with a professional and authoritative AI voice providing comprehensive video documentation of the improvements, highlighting this generative AI platform's versatility.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Guided Tutorial Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your insights into engaging, step-by-step video documentation for customer training and onboarding.

1
Step 1
Create Your Tutorial Script
Begin by outlining your content or pasting an existing script. Our text-to-video from script capability streamlines the creation of your step-by-step description.
2
Step 2
Select Visuals and Presenter
Enhance your guided tutorial video with a professional touch. Choose from various templates & scenes for your tutorial videos to structure your content visually.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Voice and Branding
Generate natural-sounding voiceover generation for your content. Apply your branding controls to ensure consistency across your video documentation.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute Your Guide
Finalize your video by leveraging aspect-ratio resizing & exports. Easily share or embed your high-quality content for customer training.

Clarify Complex Instructions

Simplify intricate processes and deliver clear, step-by-step video documentation, making complex topics easy to understand.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the creation of AI tutorial videos?

HeyGen functions as a powerful AI tutorial video generator, allowing users to transform text into professional videos with AI avatars and realistic voiceover generation. This generative AI platform significantly simplifies the process of creating tutorial videos by automating complex production tasks efficiently.

What advanced generative AI features does HeyGen offer for video documentation?

HeyGen's generative AI platform offers robust features like AI voiceovers in various languages and the ability to enhance video documentation with dynamic templates and animations. It also helps optimize discoverability through AI-generated Titles + Descriptions.

Can HeyGen's online video editor integrate screen recordings effectively?

Yes, HeyGen's online video editor is designed to seamlessly integrate screen recorder content, allowing you to easily add step by step description and subtitles/captions for clear video documentation. This functionality makes it ideal for creating comprehensive guides and training materials.

Beyond creation, how can HeyGen videos be shared and integrated?

HeyGen makes it easy to share or embed your completed tutorial videos directly into your existing platforms, such as websites or learning management systems. This facilitates efficient customer training and simplifies the distribution of onboarding docs.

