Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 90-second video for developers and IT professionals, illustrating a specific advanced technical feature within a software product, perhaps a new API integration. Employ a dynamic and engaging visual style, incorporating an AI avatar to highlight key elements on screen and explain complex concepts, demonstrating the power of HeyGen's AI avatars in technical explanations, all powered by a generative AI platform.
Produce a 45-second quick-tip video aimed at existing users, demonstrating a shortcut or an efficiency hack within a frequently used application. This video should be fast-paced and concise, employing clear text overlays and HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature to ensure critical information is easily digestible, accompanied by an upbeat, friendly audio tone that gets straight to the point for effective tutorial videos.
Design a 2-minute video for existing customers and product managers, announcing and showcasing a major product update or new feature release. The visual style should be polished and sleek, leveraging HeyGen's templates & scenes to present new UI elements and functionalities seamlessly, with a professional and authoritative AI voice providing comprehensive video documentation of the improvements, highlighting this generative AI platform's versatility.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Expand Learning & Course Creation.
Leverage HeyGen as an AI tutorial video generator to efficiently produce more educational content and reach a broader global audience.
Enhance Training & Onboarding.
Utilize AI-powered tutorial videos to significantly increase engagement and improve knowledge retention for customer training and onboarding documentation.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen streamline the creation of AI tutorial videos?
HeyGen functions as a powerful AI tutorial video generator, allowing users to transform text into professional videos with AI avatars and realistic voiceover generation. This generative AI platform significantly simplifies the process of creating tutorial videos by automating complex production tasks efficiently.
What advanced generative AI features does HeyGen offer for video documentation?
HeyGen's generative AI platform offers robust features like AI voiceovers in various languages and the ability to enhance video documentation with dynamic templates and animations. It also helps optimize discoverability through AI-generated Titles + Descriptions.
Can HeyGen's online video editor integrate screen recordings effectively?
Yes, HeyGen's online video editor is designed to seamlessly integrate screen recorder content, allowing you to easily add step by step description and subtitles/captions for clear video documentation. This functionality makes it ideal for creating comprehensive guides and training materials.
Beyond creation, how can HeyGen videos be shared and integrated?
HeyGen makes it easy to share or embed your completed tutorial videos directly into your existing platforms, such as websites or learning management systems. This facilitates efficient customer training and simplifies the distribution of onboarding docs.