Guided Tour Video Maker: Create Engaging Visual Experiences
Effortlessly craft professional guided tour videos and enhance them with our superior Voiceover generation.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a 1-minute instructional video for software developers and technical educators, showcasing a step-by-step guide on debugging a common code error. The video should feature crisp, screen-recorded visuals with clear, concise on-screen text, adopting a direct, instructional tone, and leverage HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" to automatically generate captions and ensure accessibility as a powerful Video Editor tool.
Produce a 2-minute in-depth product review video targeting tech reviewers and IT professionals, focusing on a new enterprise software solution for YouTube videos. The visual style should combine high-definition, detailed screen captures of the software interface with professional AI avatars presenting key insights, all supported by a precise, expert voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's "AI avatars" as an example of AI-powered tools and incorporate relevant stock footage from the "Media library/stock support" to enhance visual context.
Design a 45-second marketing short for B2B tech solution marketing teams, highlighting the efficiency of a cloud-based service and demonstrating its key features as a concise guided tour video maker. The visuals should be dynamic and fast-paced, demonstrating quick interface interactions, paired with an energetic yet clear professional voiceover. Emphasize the ease of creating compelling content through HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" and the flexibility of "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for multi-platform distribution.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos.
Quickly produce captivating videos and clips for social platforms to promote your guided tours.
Enhance Educational Tour Engagement.
Improve learner engagement and retention for educational guided tours using AI-driven video content.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify video creation for technical content?
HeyGen's AI Video Generator allows you to transform text scripts into engaging videos with AI avatars, professional voiceovers, and even integrate stock videos, making video editing incredibly easy.
What editing tools does HeyGen offer to customize videos?
HeyGen provides an intuitive drag-and-drop editing interface with various templates and AI-powered tools, enabling users to customize every aspect of their video, including branding elements, with ease.
Can HeyGen automatically generate captions and professional voiceovers for my videos?
Yes, HeyGen features robust AI-powered tools for generating accurate subtitles and professional voiceovers, enhancing accessibility and engagement for your videos.
What export options are available for videos created with HeyGen?
HeyGen supports various aspect-ratio resizing and export options, ensuring your videos are perfectly optimized for platforms like YouTube and other social media channels.