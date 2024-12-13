Guided Tour Video Maker: Create Engaging Visual Experiences

Effortlessly craft professional guided tour videos and enhance them with our superior Voiceover generation.

Develop a 90-second video demonstrating how aspiring tech entrepreneurs and small business owners can quickly generate explainer videos for complex software features. The visual style should be clean, modern, and professional, utilizing HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" for rapid content assembly, complemented by an upbeat, informative voiceover generated through "Voiceover generation" to explain an AI Video Generator's core benefits.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a 1-minute instructional video for software developers and technical educators, showcasing a step-by-step guide on debugging a common code error. The video should feature crisp, screen-recorded visuals with clear, concise on-screen text, adopting a direct, instructional tone, and leverage HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" to automatically generate captions and ensure accessibility as a powerful Video Editor tool.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 2-minute in-depth product review video targeting tech reviewers and IT professionals, focusing on a new enterprise software solution for YouTube videos. The visual style should combine high-definition, detailed screen captures of the software interface with professional AI avatars presenting key insights, all supported by a precise, expert voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's "AI avatars" as an example of AI-powered tools and incorporate relevant stock footage from the "Media library/stock support" to enhance visual context.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 45-second marketing short for B2B tech solution marketing teams, highlighting the efficiency of a cloud-based service and demonstrating its key features as a concise guided tour video maker. The visuals should be dynamic and fast-paced, demonstrating quick interface interactions, paired with an energetic yet clear professional voiceover. Emphasize the ease of creating compelling content through HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" and the flexibility of "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for multi-platform distribution.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How your Guided Tour Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create captivating guided tour videos, leveraging AI-powered tools and intuitive editing to engage your audience and showcase your offerings.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Choose from a diverse library of professional templates to kickstart your guided tour video project, ensuring a polished and engaging starting point for your narrative.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Scenes
Utilize drag-and-drop editing to personalize each scene with your unique footage, images, and text, making your guided tour truly reflect your brand and destination.
3
Step 3
Add Professional Narration
Generate professional voiceovers or add your own audio to guide viewers through your tour, enhancing clarity and engagement with high-quality narration.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Utilize the intuitive Video Editor to make final adjustments, then export your guided tour video in preferred formats for seamless sharing across platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Bring Historical Tours to Life

.

Use AI-powered video storytelling to vividly reconstruct and present historical events within your guided tours.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video creation for technical content?

HeyGen's AI Video Generator allows you to transform text scripts into engaging videos with AI avatars, professional voiceovers, and even integrate stock videos, making video editing incredibly easy.

What editing tools does HeyGen offer to customize videos?

HeyGen provides an intuitive drag-and-drop editing interface with various templates and AI-powered tools, enabling users to customize every aspect of their video, including branding elements, with ease.

Can HeyGen automatically generate captions and professional voiceovers for my videos?

Yes, HeyGen features robust AI-powered tools for generating accurate subtitles and professional voiceovers, enhancing accessibility and engagement for your videos.

What export options are available for videos created with HeyGen?

HeyGen supports various aspect-ratio resizing and export options, ensuring your videos are perfectly optimized for platforms like YouTube and other social media channels.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo