Guided Support Video Maker: Create Engaging Guides Easily

Effortlessly create clear video documentation and user guides with AI avatars to boost customer support and onboarding efficiency.

229/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second tutorial video aimed at existing product users, showcasing step-by-step solutions to common customer support queries through crisp screen recording and a calm voiceover, ensuring the visual and audio style is easy to follow.
Example Prompt 2
Craft a comprehensive 2-minute video documentation for internal team members, presenting a complex workflow with data-driven infographics and dynamic scenes, enhanced by automatic subtitles/captions and an upbeat background music for an informative yet engaging viewing experience.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a dynamic 45-second video for marketing teams, converting a short script into a modern, fast-paced promotional piece using HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability, incorporating visually appealing stock media and an energetic voiceover to quickly update content.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Guided Support Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional video documentation and user guides with AI-powered tools to enhance customer support and onboarding experiences.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Start by entering your text into the script editor. Our platform will use your script to automatically generate your video's content, leveraging powerful text-to-video capabilities.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar and Voice
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to represent your brand or speaker. Then, select a natural-sounding voiceover to narrate your script, bringing your guided support video to life.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Branding
Enhance your video with relevant stock media, images, and video clips from our extensive library. Apply your brand's logo and colors to maintain a consistent and professional look for your video documentation.
4
Step 4
Export and Publish Your Guide
Finalize your guided support video by adding automatic subtitles/captions for accessibility. Then, export it in your desired aspect ratio, ready to publish to social platforms or embed in your user guides.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Simplify complex information for clearer user guidance

.

Transform intricate instructions into easily digestible video guides, ensuring users grasp key concepts faster.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify AI video generation from text?

HeyGen's powerful AI video generator enables you to transform scripts into engaging videos with ease. You can leverage our text-to-video capabilities to quickly create professional video documentation or tutorials.

Can HeyGen create custom AI Avatars and voiceovers for my videos?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to utilize AI Avatars to present your content, paired with high-quality AI-generated voiceovers. This significantly streamlines the video editing process for user guides and onboarding materials.

What kind of templates and branding options does HeyGen offer?

HeyGen provides a wide array of video templates and a comprehensive media library with stock media to kickstart your projects. You also have full branding controls to incorporate your logo and brand colors for consistent video documentation.

How can HeyGen assist in creating effective guided support videos?

HeyGen is an excellent guided support video maker, providing AI-powered tools to quickly produce tutorial videos and customer support content. Its features simplify the creation of clear, concise video documentation for any product or service.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo