Guest Welcome Video Maker: Easy & Engaging Introductions

Effortlessly create personalized welcome videos with our online video maker, featuring advanced AI avatars.

For incoming hotel guests, a 30-second personalized welcome video can set a luxurious and friendly tone from the moment they arrive. This elegant piece should feature a bright visual style, serene background music, and a warm, inviting voiceover delivered by an AI avatar, designed to make every guest feel truly special.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Guest Welcome Video Maker Works

Easily create engaging, personalized guest welcome videos to make a lasting first impression with intuitive tools and AI.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Begin your guest welcome video by choosing from a rich collection of 'video templates' to quickly set the scene for your message.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content
'Customize' your message with text, images, and videos. Enhance your visuals with assets from the 'media library/stock support'.
3
Step 3
Generate with AI
Bring your script to life using 'Text-to-video from script' and select an AI avatar to deliver your 'personalized welcome' message.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Download your finished 'custom videos' in your desired aspect ratio, ready to share with your guests for a warm welcome.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers effortless video creation, serving as the ultimate guest welcome video maker to create personalized welcome videos that delight. Easily make engaging video content that leaves a lasting impression on your guests.

Enhance Visitor Onboarding & Experience

.

Improve the initial visitor experience by providing clear, engaging video introductions that streamline information delivery and create a memorable first impression.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

What capabilities does HeyGen offer for creating personalized welcome videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create custom videos, including personalized welcome videos, with ease. Leverage AI avatars and text-to-video functionality to transform scripts into engaging guest welcome video maker content, perfect for intros or visitor welcome videos.

Does HeyGen offer video templates for quick welcome video creation?

Yes, HeyGen provides a diverse collection of video templates and scenes to jumpstart your welcome video maker projects. You can easily customize these templates with your brand logos and colors, ensuring every intro video reflects your unique style.

Can I generate welcome videos using AI avatars and text-to-video with HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and text-to-video technology to create compelling guest welcome videos. Simply input your script, and HeyGen will generate professional-quality content with realistic voiceovers, making you an expert video maker without needing to be on camera.

How can HeyGen ensure my welcome videos align with my brand identity?

HeyGen offers robust branding controls to ensure your welcome videos perfectly match your brand identity. Easily incorporate your brand logos, preferred colors, and even generate subtitles, allowing you to create custom videos that are polished and professional for every guest welcome.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo