Group Orientation Video Maker for Seamless Onboarding
Create professional employee onboarding videos effortlessly with customizable templates and scenes.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a 45-second instructional training video aimed at existing staff, demonstrating a new software tutorial with clear, step-by-step visuals and a friendly, informative voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature.
Develop a 30-second dynamic group orientation video for potential clients, offering a concise overview of our services and mission, featuring a clean graphic style and professional music, easily assembled with HeyGen's customizable templates & scenes.
Design a 50-second explainer video for all employees regarding an important company policy update, adopting an informative and concise visual communication style with branded elements, ensuring clarity and accessibility through HeyGen's automatic subtitles/captions.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen simplifies creating dynamic group orientation and training videos. Boost employee onboarding and virtual orientation engagement with an AI video maker.
Streamline Onboarding & Training Content.
Efficiently develop comprehensive orientation courses and training videos, ensuring every new hire worldwide receives consistent information.
Enhance Orientation Engagement.
Improve new employee engagement and knowledge retention during orientation by leveraging AI-powered interactive video content.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen serve as an effective online video maker for corporate training?
HeyGen empowers users to efficiently produce high-quality training videos using AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. This online video maker streamlines the video creation process, making it simple to convey complex information effectively.
What makes HeyGen an ideal group orientation video maker for new employees?
HeyGen provides robust features perfect for employee onboarding and virtual orientation. With customizable video templates and branding controls, you can quickly create engaging orientation videos that welcome new team members professionally.
Can HeyGen help create engaging explainer videos for complex topics?
Absolutely. HeyGen simplifies the production of explainer videos through its AI-powered features, including text-to-video and voiceover generation. Easily enhance your visual communication with subtitles, captions, and a rich media library.
How does HeyGen facilitate the creation of high-quality professional videos quickly?
HeyGen is designed to be an intuitive online video maker, enabling rapid video creation with a drag and drop interface and a variety of video templates. Its AI features ensure you can produce professional videos efficiently for any business need.