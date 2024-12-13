Group Orientation Video Maker for Seamless Onboarding

Create professional employee onboarding videos effortlessly with customizable templates and scenes.

Produce a 60-second engaging virtual orientation video designed for new employees, introducing them to the company culture and essential first-day information with a welcoming, professional visual style and upbeat background music, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars to present key team members.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a 45-second instructional training video aimed at existing staff, demonstrating a new software tutorial with clear, step-by-step visuals and a friendly, informative voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature.
Prompt 2
Develop a 30-second dynamic group orientation video for potential clients, offering a concise overview of our services and mission, featuring a clean graphic style and professional music, easily assembled with HeyGen's customizable templates & scenes.
Prompt 3
Design a 50-second explainer video for all employees regarding an important company policy update, adopting an informative and concise visual communication style with branded elements, ensuring clarity and accessibility through HeyGen's automatic subtitles/captions.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Group Orientation Video Maker Works

Create professional and engaging group orientation videos quickly, ensuring new hires feel welcomed and informed from day one.

Step 1
Choose a Video Template
Select from a variety of customizable video templates or start from scratch with a script to streamline your orientation video creation.
Step 2
Add Your Content
Enhance your video with personalized messages using AI avatars and integrate relevant media from the extensive media library.
Step 3
Apply Your Branding
Tailor your video to reflect your company's identity using branding controls to add logos and corporate colors, fostering a consistent experience.
Step 4
Export and Share
Generate your final group orientation video in various aspect ratios and easily export it for seamless sharing with new team members.

HeyGen simplifies creating dynamic group orientation and training videos. Boost employee onboarding and virtual orientation engagement with an AI video maker.

Craft Engaging Welcome & Vision Videos

Produce inspiring welcome videos and share company vision to motivate new employees and align them with company culture.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen serve as an effective online video maker for corporate training?

HeyGen empowers users to efficiently produce high-quality training videos using AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. This online video maker streamlines the video creation process, making it simple to convey complex information effectively.

What makes HeyGen an ideal group orientation video maker for new employees?

HeyGen provides robust features perfect for employee onboarding and virtual orientation. With customizable video templates and branding controls, you can quickly create engaging orientation videos that welcome new team members professionally.

Can HeyGen help create engaging explainer videos for complex topics?

Absolutely. HeyGen simplifies the production of explainer videos through its AI-powered features, including text-to-video and voiceover generation. Easily enhance your visual communication with subtitles, captions, and a rich media library.

How does HeyGen facilitate the creation of high-quality professional videos quickly?

HeyGen is designed to be an intuitive online video maker, enabling rapid video creation with a drag and drop interface and a variety of video templates. Its AI features ensure you can produce professional videos efficiently for any business need.

