Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a sleek 45-second "Online Grocery Delivery Ad" targeting busy professionals and families seeking convenience. This "supermarket video templates" concept should feature clean, modern visuals, showcasing fresh produce and seamless delivery, narrated by a professional-looking AI avatar explaining the benefits of your service. The audio should be clear and reassuring, complementing the vibrant imagery.
Example Prompt 2
Design a dynamic 15-second "Instagram Reels" video to promote a new "supermarket product promotion," specifically targeting social media users and foodies. The visual style should be fast-paced with trendy music and quick cuts, emphasizing the product's appeal with engaging on-screen text. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to generate snappy captions that grab immediate attention.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a heartwarming 60-second "grocery video" for your social media content, aimed at fostering community connection among loyal and potential customers. This video should adopt a warm, authentic visual style, featuring candid shots of staff, happy customers, and local produce, enhanced by a friendly and reassuring voiceover generated using HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature. The background music should be soft and inviting, creating a welcoming atmosphere.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Your Grocery Video Generator Works

Create captivating promotional videos for your grocery store or products with ease, leveraging AI-powered tools and customizable templates to boost your marketing efforts.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Choose from a wide array of customizable templates to quickly start building your supermarket video project.
2
Step 2
Add Your Media
Upload your own visuals or utilize our extensive Media library/stock support to populate your grocery video scenes.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceover or Text
Enhance your video with professional voiceover generation or convert your script directly to video using Text-to-video from script.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your high-quality video, adjust aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms, and share your new promotional video.

Showcase Customer Testimonials

Highlight positive customer experiences and reviews for your grocery products and delivery services with engaging AI videos.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging grocery video templates for my store's promotions?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create high-quality, engaging promotional videos for your grocery store using a wide range of customizable templates. Our intuitive platform allows you to quickly design impactful grocery video templates for all your marketing needs.

Can I generate a supermarket product promotion video using text and AI avatars with HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen makes it simple to generate dynamic supermarket product promotion videos. You can leverage our Text-to-video from script feature to animate your messaging, enhanced by realistic AI avatars and professional voiceover generation, to bring your products to life.

What customizable templates does HeyGen offer for grocery store social media content like Instagram Reels?

HeyGen provides a rich selection of customizable templates specifically designed for grocery store marketing, perfect for social media content such as Instagram Reels and Online Grocery Delivery Ads. Easily adapt these templates with your branding, products, and messaging to stand out.

Why is HeyGen the ideal online video maker for creating high-quality grocery ads and weekly deals videos?

HeyGen stands out as an ideal online video maker due to its powerful, user-friendly interface and extensive media library, enabling the swift creation of high-quality grocery ads and weekly deals videos. Its capabilities, including aspect-ratio resizing, ensure your content is perfectly optimized for various platforms.

