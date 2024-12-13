Create a vibrant 30-second promo video targeting busy families and budget-conscious shoppers, highlighting the week's best discount promo items. The visual style should be bright and energetic, showcasing overflowing baskets and smiling faces, accompanied by an upbeat, catchy soundtrack and a friendly, clear voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation capability, ensuring every deal stands out. This grocery store promo video should inspire immediate action.

Generate Video