Craft a comforting 60-second video designed to offer initial "grief support" to individuals experiencing recent loss, providing a gentle introduction to their healing journey. The visual style should be soft and serene, featuring warm color palettes and peaceful nature imagery, complemented by a calm, empathetic voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's "AI avatars" to present the message with a reassuring and relatable human touch, fostering immediate trust with the audience.

