Greenscreen Video Maker: Create Stunning Videos with Ease

Effortlessly remove video backgrounds using our AI-powered chroma key technology and enhance your content with professional "templates & scenes".

Create a concise 1-minute instructional video for small business owners and marketing professionals, demonstrating how to effectively use HeyGen's "Remove Video Background" feature. The visual style should be clean and professional, featuring clear on-screen demonstrations of the "Chroma Key" process, accompanied by an authoritative voiceover generation that guides the user step-by-step through the technical process.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Greenscreen Video Maker Works

Create stunning videos by easily removing and replacing backgrounds with our intuitive greenscreen video maker, transforming your footage with professional precision.

1
Step 1
Upload Your Footage
Begin by uploading your greenscreen video or recording new content directly. Our platform supports various video formats for seamless integration, serving as a general feature for video makers.
2
Step 2
Remove the Background
Utilize our intuitive tools to instantly remove the greenscreen from your video. This step leverages advanced 'Chroma Key' technology to isolate your subject cleanly, a general feature of a greenscreen video maker.
3
Step 3
Add New Backgrounds
Enhance your video by choosing from our extensive 'media library' of 'virtual backgrounds' or uploading your own custom images and videos to replace the removed greenscreen.
4
Step 4
Export Your Creation
Finalize your project and 'Export' your high-quality greenscreen video. Utilize our 'aspect-ratio resizing & exports' options to choose your desired resolution and format, ready for sharing across any platform.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms your content creation with its powerful greenscreen video maker capabilities. Easily remove video background and apply virtual backgrounds to produce professional content.

Boost training engagement and retention

.

Enhance training engagement and retention with professional videos, placing presenters in relevant virtual environments for better learning.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify creating professional videos without needing a greenscreen?

HeyGen, as a powerful video maker, allows for the creation of high-quality videos using AI avatars and a variety of templates, effectively providing professional virtual backgrounds without requiring traditional chroma key setups. This eliminates the need for complex green screen video editing.

What tools does HeyGen offer for creating professional visuals, similar to how one might use a green screen?

HeyGen enables seamless content creation by providing an array of templates and media library support, allowing you to instantly set your scene with compelling virtual backgrounds. This means you can generate polished video content without needing to manually remove video background elements using traditional chroma key techniques.

What methods does HeyGen use to produce studio-quality videos without green screen?

HeyGen significantly streamlines video production by allowing you to create text-to-video content with AI avatars, complete with dynamic scenes and virtual backgrounds, directly from a script. This browser-based video editing software eliminates the need for a physical green screen setup and subsequent complex green screen video editor workflows.

Does HeyGen support custom virtual backgrounds for my videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust support for creating engaging videos with various virtual backgrounds through its extensive media library and template options. As a comprehensive video maker, HeyGen ensures your content stands out without the complexities of traditional background removal or chroma key processes.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo