Graphic Insights Video Maker: Visualize Your Data Instantly
Transform complex data into engaging animated infographics with powerful templates & scenes.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design an engaging 45-second tutorial for new customers, detailing how to use a software feature with dynamic "animations" and on-screen text. Utilizing HeyGen's "AI avatars", this "explainer video maker" can adopt a friendly, modern visual style to guide users through the process, ensuring an accessible and interactive learning experience.
Produce a vibrant 30-second social media campaign video targeted at the general public, presenting quick statistics about environmental impact. This "infographic video" should feature bright, energetic animated visuals and dynamic transitions, enhanced by HeyGen's seamless "Voiceover generation" to deliver an upbeat and memorable message for "social media" engagement.
Develop a concise 90-second internal communication video for employees, outlining new company policies with detailed "animated infographic" segments. By using HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability, the "customizable" content can maintain a consistent, informative visual style, ensuring clarity and brand alignment with a clear, automated narration.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers you to transform data into engaging graphic insights videos and animated infographics using AI. Simplify complex information and captivate your audience.
Create impactful social media content.
Quickly produce visually rich videos for social media to share data insights and engage followers.
Simplify complex information visually.
Transform intricate data and concepts into clear, digestible visual explanations for enhanced learning and understanding.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify creating engaging graphic insights videos?
HeyGen acts as a powerful graphic insights video maker, offering intuitive tools like a drag-and-drop editor and a wide array of customizable video templates. This enables users to effortlessly transform data into compelling animated infographic videos without extensive editing experience.
Can I create animated infographics with custom branding in HeyGen?
Absolutely. HeyGen empowers you to create dynamic animated infographics with full branding controls, allowing you to integrate your logo and brand colors seamlessly. This ensures your infographic animation maintains a consistent and professional visual identity.
What makes HeyGen an efficient explainer video maker?
HeyGen streamlines the production of high-quality explainer videos through its AI-powered features, including text-to-video conversion and realistic AI voice generators. Coupled with ready-to-use video templates and voiceovers, it significantly accelerates your video production workflow.
How can HeyGen help simplify complex data into visual stories?
HeyGen is designed to simplify complex information by enabling you to craft compelling video infographics and animated graph scenes. You can easily integrate your data and present it effectively, making intricate details accessible and engaging for your audience.