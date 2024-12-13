Graduation Slideshow Video Maker: Create Memories Easily

Create a memorable graduation slideshow from your photos and video clips in minutes. Easily personalize with music and share using our intuitive templates and scenes.

Create a vibrant 30-second graduation slideshow video designed for graduates and their families, showcasing memorable moments. The visual style should be uplifting and nostalgic, incorporating bright, dynamic transitions set to joyful, celebratory music. Utilize HeyGen's media library/stock support to enhance your visuals and add a personal touch with text-to-video from script for key messages.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Graduation Slideshow Video Maker Works

Craft a memorable graduation slideshow video effortlessly, celebrating achievements with stunning visuals and personalized touches.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project
Begin by selecting from our diverse range of "graduation video templates" to instantly set the perfect tone and structure for your celebration using our Templates & scenes.
2
Step 2
Select Your Media
Easily upload your cherished "photos and video clips" from graduation day, school years, and memorable moments into your project through our Media library/stock support.
3
Step 3
Add Personalized Elements
Enhance your slideshow with impactful voiceovers using our Voiceover generation feature, or incorporate text and "music" to tell your unique story.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your creation and "download video" in high quality using our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, ready to share with friends, family, and across social media to commemorate this special milestone.

Use Cases

HeyGen simplifies creating memorable graduation slideshow videos. With AI features, transform your photos and video clips into stunning graduation videos in minutes, becoming the ultimate graduation slideshow video maker.

Relive Personal Milestones with Storytelling Videos

.

Transform cherished photos and video clips into captivating personal narratives celebrating life's significant moments.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create a memorable graduation video slideshow?

HeyGen empowers you to create a captivating graduation video slideshow quickly and easily. Upload your cherished photos and video clips, enhance them with music, and utilize our templates to craft a beautiful keepsake for your special day.

Does HeyGen offer templates to create a graduation video quickly?

Yes, HeyGen features a variety of professional graduation video templates that allow you to create a personalized graduation slideshow in minutes. Simply add your photos and video clips, select music, and customize your special moment with ease.

Can I include my own photos and video clips in my HeyGen graduation video?

Absolutely! HeyGen makes it simple to upload and incorporate your personal photos and video clips into your graduation video. You can also utilize our integrated stock assets to further enhance your memorable graduation slideshow.

How do I download and share my finished graduation slideshow video from HeyGen?

After crafting your perfect graduation slideshow video with HeyGen, you can easily download your video in high quality. HeyGen also provides convenient options to share your completed graduation video directly with family and friends across various platforms.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo