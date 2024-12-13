Create Stunning Graduation Videos with Our Graduation Video Maker

Easily craft memorable graduation recap videos using AI avatars and customizable templates for a personalized touch.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Create a heartfelt 45-second graduation recap video that highlights the joy and achievements of your special day. Designed for graduates who want to relive their proudest moments, this video utilizes HeyGen's AI features to enhance your footage with professional-grade video customization. The use of AI avatars and voiceover generation adds a personal touch, making your video truly unique and engaging.
For a more technical approach, craft a 90-second graduation video that delves into the details of your academic journey. Ideal for educators and students who appreciate a comprehensive overview, this video employs HeyGen's graduation video editor to fine-tune every aspect. With the ability to add subtitles and captions, your video will be accessible to a wider audience, ensuring your story is heard by all.
Celebrate your graduation with a 30-second video that captures the excitement and emotion of the day. Targeted at social media enthusiasts, this video uses HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to create a concise and impactful narrative. The media library/stock support provides a rich array of visuals and sounds, while aspect-ratio resizing ensures your video looks perfect on any platform.
Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Step 1
Create Your Video with AI Features
Start by utilizing our AI features to streamline the video creation process. These tools help you efficiently compile your graduation moments into a cohesive video.
Step 2
Choose from Graduation Video Templates
Select from a variety of graduation video templates to give your video a professional look. These templates are designed to highlight the best moments of your graduation day.
Step 3
Add Music from the Stock Music Library
Enhance your video by adding music from our extensive stock music library. Choose tracks that complement the mood and theme of your graduation recap.
Step 4
Apply Video Transitions for a Smooth Flow
Use video transitions to ensure your video flows seamlessly from one scene to the next. This feature helps maintain viewer engagement and enhances the overall viewing experience.

Highlight the journey and accomplishments of graduates through engaging video storytelling, enhanced by HeyGen's advanced video editor.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my graduation video creation process?

HeyGen simplifies graduation video creation with its intuitive AI features, allowing you to effortlessly craft memorable videos. Utilize our graduation video templates and customize them with your own media, text, and branding elements for a personalized touch.

What makes HeyGen's graduation video editor unique?

HeyGen's graduation video editor stands out with its advanced AI capabilities, including text-to-video from script and voiceover generation. These features enable you to create professional-quality videos with ease, ensuring your graduation recap video is both engaging and polished.

Can I use HeyGen to add music and transitions to my graduation video?

Yes, HeyGen offers a comprehensive stock music library and a variety of video transitions to enhance your graduation video. These tools allow you to add the perfect soundtrack and seamless transitions, elevating the overall viewing experience.

Does HeyGen support sharing graduation videos on social platforms?

Absolutely, HeyGen facilitates easy sharing of your graduation videos across various video sharing platforms. With aspect-ratio resizing and export options, you can ensure your video looks great on any platform.

