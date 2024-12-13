Create Memorable Moments with a Graduation Video Maker

Easily personalize your graduation video with text and music using HeyGen's intuitive templates and scenes.

Explore Examples

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Prompt 1
Craft a heartfelt 45-second graduation slideshow using HeyGen's intuitive video editor, designed for parents and educators who wish to honor their graduates. This video will seamlessly blend cherished memories with personalized text and captions, all set against a backdrop of inspiring music. The visual style will be elegant and polished, making use of HeyGen's media library for stock support. Perfect for a graduation party, this video will be a touching tribute to the hard work and dedication of the graduates.
Prompt 2
Create a 30-second graduation video using HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceover generation, tailored for tech-savvy students eager to showcase their achievements. This video will feature a modern and sleek design, incorporating screen sharing to highlight key moments and accomplishments. With the ability to personalize with text and add music, the video will be a dynamic and engaging way to celebrate the graduate's journey. Shareable on social media, it will captivate an audience of peers and mentors alike.
Prompt 3
Design a collaborative 60-second graduation video using HeyGen's templates and scenes, perfect for classmates who want to commemorate their shared experiences. This video will be a vibrant montage of photos and videos, enhanced with subtitles and captions to tell a cohesive story. The visual and audio style will be lively and celebratory, capturing the spirit of the graduation party. With the option to resize and export in various aspect ratios, this video will be a versatile addition to any graduation celebration, ready to be shared with a wide audience.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Graduation Party Video Maker Works

Create a memorable graduation video gift with ease using our intuitive tools and features.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video with Templates
Start by selecting from a variety of graduation video templates designed to highlight graduation milestones. These templates provide a creative foundation for your video, making it easy to get started.
2
Step 2
Personalize with Text and Music
Add a personal touch by including custom text and your choice of music. Our graduation video editor allows you to personalize every aspect, ensuring your video is unique and meaningful.
3
Step 3
Collaborate and Share
Invite friends and family to collaborate on the video. Use our screen sharing feature to gather input and make real-time edits, creating a collaborative experience that enhances the final product.
4
Step 4
Export and Share on Social Media
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired format and share it on social media. Our aspect-ratio resizing ensures your video looks great on any platform, making it easy to celebrate the graduate's achievements with a wider audience.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my graduation video with templates?

HeyGen offers a variety of graduation video templates that make it easy to create a memorable video. You can personalize these templates with text, add music, and highlight graduation milestones to craft a unique graduation video gift.

What features does HeyGen's graduation video editor offer?

HeyGen's graduation video editor provides powerful tools like text-to-video from script, voiceover generation, and the ability to add subtitles or captions. These features ensure your graduation video is both professional and personalized.

Can I collaborate on a graduation video using HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to collaborate on video projects seamlessly. You can share your project with others for input and feedback, making it easy to create a graduation slideshow that everyone can contribute to.

Is it possible to share my HeyGen graduation video on social media?

Absolutely! HeyGen makes it simple to export your graduation video in various aspect ratios, perfect for sharing on social media platforms. Celebrate your achievements with friends and family online effortlessly.

