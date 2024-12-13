Grad Program Promo Video Maker: Create Engaging Videos

Make captivating graduation videos effortlessly. Use AI features to transform your script into stunning visuals.

Craft a compelling 30-second video for prospective graduate students, highlighting the transformative journey of a grad program. Visually, feature dynamic campus life and student testimonials, accompanied by an inspiring, orchestral soundtrack. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script and Voiceover generation to effortlessly narrate the program's unique benefits, positioning it as an ideal 'grad program promo video maker'.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Grad Program Promo Video Maker Works

Easily create compelling promotional videos for your grad programs with professional templates and AI-powered tools, designed to attract top candidates.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Begin your grad program promo video by selecting from a variety of professional **graduation templates** or starting from scratch. Our platform offers diverse options to match your program's style.
2
Step 2
Add Your Program Details
Populate your chosen template with specific program information, faculty highlights, and student testimonials. Utilize our extensive **media library** to include relevant images and videos.
3
Step 3
Apply Visual Enhancements
Elevate your video's appeal with custom branding, captivating text, and dynamic transitions. Enhance engagement by incorporating various **video effects** to highlight key messages.
4
Step 4
Export and Promote
Finalize your promotional video and export it in various formats optimized for different platforms. Prepare your content for effortless sharing across **social media** with tailored export options.

Use Cases

HeyGen is your go-to grad program promo video maker. Leverage powerful AI features and templates to easily create engaging, high-quality videos for your graduation programs.

Inspiring Recruitment Videos

.

Inspire and attract prospective students with compelling, motivational videos for your graduation programs.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen assist in creating captivating grad program promo videos?

HeyGen offers a wide selection of customizable templates designed to help you create engaging grad program promo videos quickly. Our intuitive platform allows you to easily personalize content and utilize stock assets to make your message stand out.

What AI features does HeyGen offer for an efficient video editor experience?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI features, including text-to-video generation and realistic AI avatars, to simplify the video editor process. This makes it easy to create professional videos online without extensive technical skills.

Can HeyGen help customize graduation video maker projects with branding elements?

Absolutely, HeyGen empowers users to fully customize their graduation video maker projects by incorporating branding controls like logos and specific colors. You can also enhance your videos with a rich media library and prepare them for social media sharing.

Is HeyGen an accessible online video maker with comprehensive tools?

Yes, HeyGen is an accessible online video maker providing comprehensive tools such as voiceover generation, automatic subtitles, and a library of royalty-free music. These features ensure your videos are polished and professional for any audience.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo