Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Prompt 1
In this 60-second narrative, explore the creative possibilities of HeyGen's video editor for crafting stunning social media videos. Targeted at content creators and influencers, this video will feature vibrant visuals and dynamic transitions, showcasing the seamless integration of text-to-video from script and AI avatars. Emphasize the flexibility of HeyGen's video templates, allowing users to tailor their videos to any social media platform with ease.
Prompt 2
Dive into the technical side of video production with a 90-second tutorial designed for aspiring video editors. This video will guide viewers through the process of using HeyGen's video production tools, focusing on the efficiency of its media library and stock support. With a clean, instructional visual style and clear voiceover, demonstrate how to create polished videos ready for video sharing sites, highlighting the platform's aspect-ratio resizing and export capabilities.
Prompt 3
Engage small business owners with a 30-second promotional video that highlights the benefits of using HeyGen for video marketing. With a warm, inviting visual style and friendly voiceover, this video will showcase how easy it is to create impactful customer review videos using HeyGen's templates and scenes. Emphasize the platform's ability to generate subtitles and captions, ensuring accessibility and wider reach across various social media platforms.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use Google Review Video Maker

Create engaging social media videos effortlessly with our AI-powered video automation tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Start by drafting a compelling script for your Google review video. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to transform your script into a dynamic video format.
2
Step 2
Choose a Video Template
Select from a variety of customizable templates to match your brand's style. Our video templates are designed to enhance your video marketing efforts on social media platforms.
3
Step 3
Add AI Avatars and Voiceovers
Incorporate AI avatars and generate voiceovers to bring your video to life. This feature allows you to create professional and engaging content without the need for a full production team.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired aspect ratio for optimal viewing on video sharing sites. Share your video across social media platforms to maximize reach and engagement.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of Google review videos by leveraging AI-powered video automation and customizable templates, making it easy to produce engaging social media videos efficiently.

High-Performing Ad Creation

Produce high-performing ads quickly with AI video tools, enhancing your video marketing strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video automation?

HeyGen streamlines video automation with its AI-powered tools, allowing users to create videos from scripts effortlessly. The platform's text-to-video feature and customizable templates make it easy to produce professional social media videos quickly.

What makes HeyGen a top choice for creating social media videos?

HeyGen offers a drag-and-drop interface and a wide range of video templates, making it ideal for crafting engaging social media videos. Its branding controls and media library support ensure your content stands out on any social media platform.

Can HeyGen assist with video editing tasks?

Yes, HeyGen provides comprehensive video editing tools, including aspect-ratio resizing and voiceover generation. These features, combined with its intuitive video editor, make it a powerful choice for video production.

Why should I choose HeyGen for video marketing?

HeyGen excels in video marketing by offering AI avatars and voiceover generation, which enhance the storytelling aspect of your videos. Its templates and scenes are perfect for creating impactful marketing content that resonates with your audience.

