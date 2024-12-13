Google Ads Video Maker: Create High-Impact Video Ads

Generate engaging video ads for your Google Ads campaigns. Easily turn scripts into captivating videos with AI-powered text-to-video.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a polished 60-second instructional video aimed at tech startups and product marketers, demonstrating a complex software feature. The visual style will be clean, modern, and professional, using screen recordings interspersed with animated graphics to highlight key functionalities, set to a calm, inspiring instrumental track. This "AI-powered video creation" leverages HeyGen's "AI avatars" to deliver the explanation, ensuring a consistent, engaging presenter without needing a physical speaker.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a captivating 15-second "vertical video ads" for social media marketers targeting Gen Z, promoting a flash sale. The aesthetic should be visually striking and fast-paced, incorporating vibrant colors, trendy transitions, and bold, on-screen text synchronized with a popular, high-energy music track. Crucially, utilize HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" feature to ensure maximum impact even when viewed without sound, streamlining the entire "video creation" process for quick deployment.
Example Prompt 3
Craft an engaging 45-second tutorial video for educators and e-learning platforms, explaining a scientific concept. The visual approach should be clear and illustrative, combining simple animations with high-quality "stock media assets" from HeyGen's library, all presented against a soft, ambient background score. This "video maker" experience will be enhanced by leveraging HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" functionality, transforming a written script directly into a compelling, easy-to-follow visual lesson for students.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Google Ads Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging video ads for Google Ads campaigns with AI-powered tools, enhancing your reach and driving better performance.

1
Step 1
Choose a Video Template
Begin by selecting a pre-designed template from our diverse library, tailored for various ad formats, to kickstart your creative process using Templates & scenes.
2
Step 2
Create Your Video Content
Input your script or upload media. Leverage AI-powered video creation to transform your text into dynamic scenes with ease.
3
Step 3
Enhance with AI Voice-overs
Add professional voice-overs to your video, selecting from various AI voices through Voiceover generation to perfectly convey your message.
4
Step 4
Export for Google Ads
Finalize and export your video in the ideal format and aspect ratio for seamless integration into your Google Ads campaigns, maximizing your reach using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports.

Produce Customer Testimonial Video Ads

Transform customer success stories into powerful, engaging AI-powered video ads that build trust and drive conversions for your marketing initiatives.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline AI-powered video creation for advertising?

HeyGen simplifies AI-powered video creation by offering a robust Google Ads video maker. Users can quickly generate video ads using advanced AI avatars and customizable video templates, accelerating their marketing video production.

Can HeyGen help create engaging video ads for various platforms, including vertical formats?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to be a versatile video maker, enabling the creation of dynamic video ads for various platforms, including vertical video ads. Its features like professional voice-overs and an extensive stock media assets library enhance your marketing video production.

What video editing features does HeyGen offer for customizing video content?

HeyGen provides essential video editing features for refined video creation, including the ability to trim video segments. Users can also incorporate branding controls, subtitles, and closed captions to fully customize their video ads for any campaign.

How can HeyGen serve as an effective video maker for PPC campaigns and Performance Max?

HeyGen functions as an intuitive video maker, enabling efficient video creation tailored for PPC campaigns and Performance Max. It allows you to produce high-quality video ads with AI-powered tools that significantly enhance your digital advertising efforts on platforms like YouTube.

