Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a 60-second animated explainer video aimed at small business owners looking to enhance their online presence. This video will demonstrate the power of HeyGen's AI-powered tools, focusing on the seamless integration of voiceover generation and subtitles. The visual style will be clean and professional, with a clear, informative tone. Emphasize the ease of using HeyGen's cloud-based video editor to create engaging content effortlessly.
Prompt 2
Produce a 30-second e-commerce product demo targeting online retailers. This video will highlight the use of HeyGen's media library and stock support to access royalty-free stock footage, making product showcases more appealing. The visual style will be sleek and modern, with a catchy soundtrack to engage viewers. Showcase the platform's text-to-video from script feature to quickly turn product descriptions into captivating videos.
Prompt 3
Develop a 60-second video for marketing teams interested in collaboration features. This video will explore how HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing and exports can streamline the video creation process across different platforms. The visual style will be collaborative and innovative, with a focus on teamwork and efficiency. Use a narrative that emphasizes the technical prowess of HeyGen's video editing tool, making it an essential asset for any marketing strategy.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Global Video Maker Works

Create stunning videos effortlessly with our AI-powered global video maker. Follow these four simple steps to bring your vision to life.

1
Step 1
Create with Customizable Templates
Start your video project by selecting from a wide range of customizable templates. These templates are designed to suit various themes and styles, making it easy to kickstart your creative process.
2
Step 2
Add AI Avatars and Voiceovers
Enhance your video by incorporating AI avatars and generating voiceovers. These features allow you to add a personal touch and convey your message effectively, all powered by advanced AI technology.
3
Step 3
Apply Brand Customization
Ensure your video aligns with your brand identity by applying brand customization options. You can easily integrate your logo, choose brand colors, and maintain consistency across all your video content.
4
Step 4
Export with Aspect-Ratio Resizing
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired format with aspect-ratio resizing. This ensures your video looks perfect on any platform, whether it's for social media, presentations, or websites.

Use Cases

HeyGen's global video maker capabilities empower creators with AI-powered tools and customizable templates to produce high-quality videos efficiently. Whether you're crafting engaging social media clips or educational content, HeyGen's platform offers a seamless video creation experience.

Create more courses and reach more learners worldwide

Expand your educational impact by developing courses that engage and educate a global audience.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen's AI video maker enhance creativity?

HeyGen's AI video maker empowers creativity by offering AI avatars and customizable templates, allowing users to create unique and engaging content effortlessly. The platform's AI-powered tools streamline the video creation process, making it easy to bring creative visions to life.

What features does HeyGen offer for brand customization?

HeyGen provides robust brand customization options, including branding controls for logos and colors. This ensures that every video aligns with your brand identity, making it a perfect fit for businesses looking to maintain consistency across their video content.

Can HeyGen be used for creating e-commerce product demos?

Yes, HeyGen is ideal for creating e-commerce product demos. With its cloud-based video editor and access to royalty-free stock footage, you can easily showcase products in a professional manner, enhancing your online store's appeal.

What technical tools does HeyGen offer for video editing?

HeyGen offers a range of technical tools for video editing, including voiceover generation, subtitles, and aspect-ratio resizing. These features ensure that your videos are polished and ready for any platform, providing a seamless editing experience.

