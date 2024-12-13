Your global training video maker for scalable L&D
Quickly produce multilingual training content for any workforce with AI avatars.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 45-second video for HR departments and growing small businesses, focusing on using HeyGen for impactful employee onboarding. Employ an engaging, modern, and friendly visual style, featuring various diverse AI avatars interacting in a corporate setting. This video should emphasize how HeyGen's customizable AI avatars provide a cost-effective production solution for personalized training experiences.
Produce a 30-second instructional video aimed at content creators and trainers who need to quickly develop eLearning modules. The visual and audio style should be dynamic and inspiring, showcasing rapid transitions between different customizable Templates & scenes, illustrating how users can effortlessly create professional training videos without prior design experience. This prompt emphasizes streamlined content creation.
Design a 90-second video for managers and subject matter experts tasked with rapidly disseminating crucial information as part of a global training video maker initiative. Adopt a sleek, informative, and efficient visual style that illustrates the seamless transformation of text into video. The core message should highlight HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability, demonstrating how written scripts can be instantly converted into engaging video lessons for a worldwide audience.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers L&D teams as the leading AI video generator, simplifying global training video creation with multilingual content and cost-effective production.
Global Learning and Development.
Empower L&D teams to rapidly develop and deliver comprehensive eTraining courses to a global workforce, leveraging 1-Click Translations.
Enhanced Employee Training.
Elevate employee development programs with engaging, high-quality AI-generated training videos that improve comprehension and retention.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help L&D teams create engaging training videos?
HeyGen empowers L&D teams to efficiently create high-quality training videos using its AI video generator. This streamlines the production of engaging eLearning content for onboarding and ongoing Employee Development.
Can HeyGen produce multilingual training content for a global workforce?
Absolutely, HeyGen is a leading global training video maker, designed to support diverse teams. It allows for effortless creation of multilingual training content with AI avatars and multilingual voiceovers, including 1-Click Translations for over 140 languages.
What makes HeyGen an efficient AI video generator for training video production?
HeyGen's generative AI platform offers streamlined training video production, turning scripts into professional videos quickly. With features like AI avatars, script generation, and customizable Templates, it enables cost-effective creation of training videos without extensive resources.
Does HeyGen support the creation of detailed video tutorials and documentation?
Yes, HeyGen is ideal for building comprehensive video documentation and tutorial video libraries. Its intuitive platform allows users to create step-by-step user guides and custom course builder content, enhancing online training experiences effectively.