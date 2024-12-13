Your global training video maker for scalable L&D

Quickly produce multilingual training content for any workforce with AI avatars.

Create a 60-second video targeting L&D teams in multinational corporations, showcasing how HeyGen simplifies the production of multilingual training content. The visual style should be professional and clear, demonstrating the ease of translating and localizing content, while the audio features crisp, reassuring narration. Highlight HeyGen's efficient Voiceover generation feature, illustrating how it helps deliver consistent messages across diverse global workforces without extensive production overhead.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second video for HR departments and growing small businesses, focusing on using HeyGen for impactful employee onboarding. Employ an engaging, modern, and friendly visual style, featuring various diverse AI avatars interacting in a corporate setting. This video should emphasize how HeyGen's customizable AI avatars provide a cost-effective production solution for personalized training experiences.
Prompt 2
Produce a 30-second instructional video aimed at content creators and trainers who need to quickly develop eLearning modules. The visual and audio style should be dynamic and inspiring, showcasing rapid transitions between different customizable Templates & scenes, illustrating how users can effortlessly create professional training videos without prior design experience. This prompt emphasizes streamlined content creation.
Prompt 3
Design a 90-second video for managers and subject matter experts tasked with rapidly disseminating crucial information as part of a global training video maker initiative. Adopt a sleek, informative, and efficient visual style that illustrates the seamless transformation of text into video. The core message should highlight HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability, demonstrating how written scripts can be instantly converted into engaging video lessons for a worldwide audience.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Global Training Video Maker Works

Empower your L&D teams to effortlessly create and scale multilingual training content, ensuring effective employee development worldwide with powerful AI.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by writing or pasting your training script. Our generative AI platform can help refine your content, then transform your text into a video, bringing your global training vision to life.
Step 2
Choose Your Visuals
Select from a diverse library of AI avatars and templates to represent your brand. You can also customize scenes to align perfectly with your company's identity and training objectives.
Step 3
Add Multilingual Voiceovers
Expand your reach with multilingual voiceovers and subtitles. With support for over 140+ languages, ensure your training videos resonate with every employee, no matter where they are.
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your cost-effective training videos by exporting them in various formats. Easily share your high-quality, localized content across your learning platforms for seamless global employee development.

HeyGen empowers L&D teams as the leading AI video generator, simplifying global training video creation with multilingual content and cost-effective production.

Streamlined Knowledge Transfer

Transform complex information into clear, concise, and visually appealing training videos using AI avatars for effective knowledge transfer.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help L&D teams create engaging training videos?

HeyGen empowers L&D teams to efficiently create high-quality training videos using its AI video generator. This streamlines the production of engaging eLearning content for onboarding and ongoing Employee Development.

Can HeyGen produce multilingual training content for a global workforce?

Absolutely, HeyGen is a leading global training video maker, designed to support diverse teams. It allows for effortless creation of multilingual training content with AI avatars and multilingual voiceovers, including 1-Click Translations for over 140 languages.

What makes HeyGen an efficient AI video generator for training video production?

HeyGen's generative AI platform offers streamlined training video production, turning scripts into professional videos quickly. With features like AI avatars, script generation, and customizable Templates, it enables cost-effective creation of training videos without extensive resources.

Does HeyGen support the creation of detailed video tutorials and documentation?

Yes, HeyGen is ideal for building comprehensive video documentation and tutorial video libraries. Its intuitive platform allows users to create step-by-step user guides and custom course builder content, enhancing online training experiences effectively.

