Global Training Video Generator: AI-Powered eLearning Made Easy

Effortlessly create engaging, multilingual training videos from text-to-video scripts for L&D teams worldwide.

Create a 1-minute technical instructional video for L&D teams and IT administrators, demonstrating how HeyGen simplifies creating multilingual content. The visual style should be sleek and professional, featuring crisp screen recordings of the platform alongside AI avatars clearly explaining complex setup processes with precise AI voiceovers and automatically generated subtitles/captions, showcasing how the "global training video generator" capability streamlines international deployment.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second compliance training update for global employees, targeting compliance officers who need to rapidly disseminate critical information. The video should adopt a serious yet accessible visual style, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver key policy changes from a concise text-to-video script, ensuring consistent tone and message across diverse regions. This demonstrates the efficiency of using AI avatars for quick and impactful "compliance training" dissemination.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 2-minute "employee onboarding" welcome video for new global team members, designed to be easily created by HR professionals with no editing skills required. The visual and audio style should be warm, informative, and visually appealing, leveraging HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes and extensive media library/stock support to present company culture and initial steps. A friendly AI voiceover guides the viewer through the key information, emphasizing the platform's ease of use for rapid content creation.
Example Prompt 3
Formulate a 60-second technical "video documentation" piece for product developers and support engineers, detailing a new API integration. The visual approach should be highly functional and clean, using precise text-to-video from script to explain intricate steps, augmented by automatically generated subtitles/captions for clarity in noisy environments. The audio should be a direct, explanatory AI voiceover, demonstrating the power of a "generative AI platform" to quickly transform technical specifications into clear visual guides.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Global Training Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create engaging, multilingual training videos with AI. Transform scripts into dynamic content and reach your global workforce without editing skills.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start your training video by pasting your script or using a template. Our platform transforms your text into a dynamic video with "Text-to-video from script" technology, making it easy to begin.
2
Step 2
Select Your Avatar
Choose from a diverse range of "AI avatars" to present your content. Personalize their appearance and voice to match your brand and training style, ensuring an engaging delivery.
3
Step 3
Localize Your Content
Enhance accessibility and reach a global audience by automatically generating "Subtitles/captions" in multiple languages. Ensure your message resonates with every learner, wherever they are.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your training video and "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" in various formats. Distribute your high-quality, AI-generated content across all your preferred platforms.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Clear and Effective Training Videos

Transform complex subjects, such as compliance or technical guides, into easily understandable and visually engaging video documentation for all employees.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video creation using generative AI?

HeyGen leverages its advanced generative AI platform to transform text scripts into professional videos. Users can select from a diverse range of AI avatars and automatically generate AI voiceovers and subtitles, making it ideal for creating multilingual content without complex editing.

What export and sharing options are available with HeyGen?

HeyGen supports high-quality video exports, allowing users to download their finished projects for various platforms. Additionally, HeyGen provides smart sharing capabilities, ensuring your videos, complete with AI voiceovers and subtitles, can be easily distributed to your target audience.

Is complex video editing knowledge required to use HeyGen?

No, HeyGen is designed to be user-friendly, requiring no prior video editing skills. Its intuitive drag-and-drop editor and extensive library of templates enable anyone to create compelling videos efficiently.

Can HeyGen be used for creating video documentation or training materials?

Absolutely, HeyGen is an excellent solution for producing comprehensive video documentation and training materials, including employee onboarding and compliance training. With features like the screen recorder and the ability to convert training scripts into video, HeyGen streamlines the creation of engaging instructional videos.

