Create a 60-second engaging global team update video for all employees, featuring a professional and diverse visual style with multiple AI avatars presenting key milestones from various regions. The audio should be clear and concise with an encouraging tone, designed to foster connection across the global workforce. Utilize HeyGen's robust AI avatars to effortlessly represent your worldwide team and deliver your message effectively.

Example Prompt 1
Design a dynamic 30-second AI video marketing piece targeted at external clients and potential customers, showcasing a new product feature with sleek animations and a modern, energetic soundtrack. The visual presentation should be crisp and engaging, highlighting the feature's benefits clearly. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to rapidly transform your marketing copy into a compelling visual narrative.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a friendly 45-second internal training video aimed at new hires, guiding them through essential company procedures with a clean, educational visual style, incorporating simple graphics and an approachable AI voiceover. The audio should be informative yet welcoming, ensuring clear understanding of complex topics. Select from HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes to structure your content effectively and maintain brand consistency.
Example Prompt 3
Generate a lively 15-second employee engagement video for social media, designed to spotlight a team member for followers and prospective talent. This short video should feature a talking head AI avatar delivering a brief, positive message, paired with upbeat background music and visually engaging elements. Ensure accessibility for silent viewing on social feeds by utilizing HeyGen's automatic subtitles/captions feature.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Global Team Update Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create professional and engaging video updates for your global team, ensuring clear communication and boosting engagement across all regions.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Update Script
Begin by pasting your team update script into the text-to-video generator. Our AI will instantly convert your text into a voiceover, forming the foundation of your video.
2
Step 2
Choose a Professional Template
Select from a variety of professionally designed templates and scenes that align with your company's brand, ensuring a consistent and polished look for your update.
3
Step 3
Select Your AI Avatar Presenter
Enhance engagement by selecting an AI avatar to present your update. Our diverse range of AI avatars adds a human touch, making your message more personal and relatable.
4
Step 4
Add Automatic Subtitles
Ensure your message is accessible and understood by all team members, regardless of location or language, by automatically adding precise subtitles to your video.

Use Cases

Scale Internal Knowledge Sharing

Produce a greater volume of effective training courses and informational videos to educate and inform your dispersed global learners.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen facilitate the creation of professional, on-brand videos?

HeyGen provides an intuitive platform with extensive "Branding controls" and customizable "templates", allowing users to effortlessly produce "on-brand videos". Our "AI video generator" ensures that your "video creation" aligns perfectly with your company's aesthetic, making professional communication simple and efficient.

What makes HeyGen an efficient text-to-video generator for diverse content needs?

HeyGen excels as a powerful "text-to-video generator", transforming your "scriptwriting" into dynamic videos with ease. It supports "multilingual voiceovers" and "automatic subtitles", making it ideal for creating accessible "training videos" and "global team update video" content from simple text input.

Can HeyGen's AI avatars be used for engaging internal communications?

Absolutely. HeyGen's realistic "AI avatars" provide a compelling way to deliver "internal communications" and "employee engagement video" content. These "talking heads" can be customized with various voices and styles to ensure your messages resonate effectively with your workforce.

How quickly can I generate videos using HeyGen's AI-powered tools?

HeyGen's "AI-powered tools" are designed for rapid "video creation", allowing you to "save time" significantly. With its user-friendly "drag-and-drop editor" and efficient "text-to-video generator" capabilities, you can produce high-quality videos in minutes, not hours.

