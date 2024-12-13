Global Product Video Generator: AI-Powered Creation

Effortlessly transform text into captivating global product videos with Text-to-video from script.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a dynamic 30-second social media advertisement targeting content creators, explaining how to use a new software feature with a fast-paced, engaging visual flow and a clear, enthusiastic voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to quickly generate the core narrative, ensuring the message is concise and compelling, perfect for driving immediate engagement across platforms.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a sophisticated 45-second marketing campaign video aimed at international marketing teams, featuring a polished, persuasive visual style with diverse stock media from HeyGen's Media library/stock support, accompanied by a professional soundtrack. This video will highlight a global product's benefits, utilizing Subtitles/captions for broader accessibility and ensuring high-quality video production that resonates with a worldwide audience.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a vibrant 20-second product demo video, ideal for e-commerce businesses, showcasing a new gadget with a clean, modern visual aesthetic and catchy background music. This short, impactful piece will focus on personalization, demonstrating the product's unique selling points and optimized for various platforms using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, ensuring seamless delivery and maximum impact for your Branded Video Templates.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Global Product Video Generation Works

Transform your product descriptions into captivating videos effortlessly. Leverage AI to create high-quality, personalized marketing content for a global audience.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script or Idea
Start by pasting your product's text description or outline your video idea. Our platform uses Text-to-video from script to instantly generate scenes and visuals, streamlining your initial setup.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Video
Select from a wide array of AI video templates or fine-tune generated scenes. Add your brand assets, adjust colors, and incorporate other elements to reflect your product's unique identity.
3
Step 3
Add Voice and Captions
Enhance your video with professional AI voiceovers in multiple languages. Further improve accessibility and global reach by automatically generating synchronized subtitles and captions for your product video.
4
Step 4
Export Your Product Video
Preview your creation and then Export your final product video in various resolutions and aspect ratios suitable for different platforms. Produce compelling marketing content ready for immediate use.

Enhance Product Education and Training

Improve product understanding and user engagement by creating dynamic, informative AI videos for training and education.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance the creation of captivating product videos?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator designed to produce captivating AI product videos. Its features enable high-quality video production, making it effortless to create dynamic and engaging marketing content that truly highlights your products.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for personalizing my brand's video content?

HeyGen provides robust customization capabilities, including branded video templates and extensive personalization features. You can tailor every aspect of your AI-generated videos to ensure they perfectly align with your brand identity and message, offering great template flexibility.

How does HeyGen simplify the process of transforming text into high-quality video content?

HeyGen streamlines video creation through its powerful Text-to-Video AI, efficiently converting your scripts into professional content marketing videos. This includes generating natural AI voiceovers and utilizing AI powered auto generated scripts to accelerate your production workflow.

Can HeyGen be effectively used for various types of marketing and educational content?

Absolutely, HeyGen is a versatile global product video generator, ideal for a wide range of applications. It supports the creation of social media content, product marketing videos, explainer videos, and educational materials for customer education, all delivered with HD quality output.

