Global Onboarding Video Maker for Seamless Global Teams
Streamline global new hire experiences with personalized videos powered by AI avatars, ensuring consistent training worldwide.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a concise 60-second instructional video aimed at HR managers who need to rapidly produce personalized onboarding videos for new employees. This video should showcase a clean, branded visual style with clear infographics, driven by an authoritative yet encouraging voice, demonstrating how quickly professional content can be assembled using pre-designed templates & scenes. Target audience: HR managers.
Produce a dynamic 30-second customer onboarding video for product managers introducing new users to specific software features. Employ a bright visual style with engaging screen recordings and an enthusiastic voiceover, ensuring clarity and retention through strategically placed subtitles/captions. Target audience: new software users.
Craft a 50-second training video for global training teams, focusing on the ease of video localization for multilingual training content. The visual style should maintain consistent branding across various localized elements, featuring a calm, professional audio tone and highlighting the seamless process of text-to-video from script for rapid content creation. Target audience: global training teams.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes global employee onboarding, enabling creation of multilingual training content and personalized videos with AI avatars for diverse teams.
Streamline Global Training Content.
Efficiently produce more training courses and onboarding videos, reaching diverse global employees quickly and effectively.
Enhance Employee Engagement.
Boost new hire engagement and long-term retention by leveraging AI for compelling and interactive onboarding experiences.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance our employee onboarding videos?
HeyGen transforms employee onboarding by enabling the creation of engaging videos with AI avatars and professional AI voiceovers. You can effortlessly turn text into video, ensuring a consistent and high-quality onboarding experience for new employees globally.
Can HeyGen help create personalized onboarding videos for various roles or departments?
Absolutely. HeyGen is an effective personalized onboarding video maker, allowing you to customize content with branding controls and various video templates. This ensures new hires receive relevant and tailored information, improving user engagement and retention.
What capabilities does HeyGen offer for global onboarding video creation and multilingual training content?
As a leading global onboarding video maker, HeyGen supports video localization with over 140 languages and generates multilingual voiceovers and subtitles. This allows companies to efficiently produce high-quality, culturally relevant training videos for diverse global teams.
How does HeyGen simplify the video production process for training and customer onboarding?
HeyGen simplifies video production for training and customer onboarding through its intuitive platform, offering AI avatars, text-to-video functionality, and smart screen recording. This enables HR teams to create professional instructional videos quickly, reducing time to value.