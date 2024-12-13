Unlock Efficiency with a Global Onboarding Video Generator

Automate multilingual employee onboarding with AI avatars to engage new hires globally and boost retention.

Create a 90-second global onboarding video targeting new international hires, showcasing the company's inclusive culture and initial steps. The visual style should be professional and welcoming, featuring diverse AI avatars speaking in various languages using HeyGen's voiceover generation to localize multilingual training content effectively, ensuring all new hires feel instantly connected.

Prompt 1
Develop a 2-minute SaaS onboarding video designed for technical new hires, providing a comprehensive overview of core product features and workflows. Adopt a clean, instructional visual style with on-screen text overlays, leveraging HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to transform detailed technical documentation into an engaging training video, complete with clear subtitles for accessibility and enhanced learning.
Prompt 2
Craft a concise 60-second employee onboarding video for small business owners, aiming to quickly introduce company values and essential policies to new team members. Utilize an engaging and modern visual style by selecting from HeyGen's customizable templates and scenes, ensuring high-quality employee onboarding content can be produced efficiently without extensive video production experience, making the onboarding video maker process streamlined.
Prompt 3
Produce a dynamic 45-second update video for L&D specialists onboarding remote employees, highlighting recent policy changes or new internal tools. The video should have a dynamic and visually appealing style, incorporating HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver key messages and integrating media library stock support for relevant visuals, automating parts of the process and ensuring consistent branding for global teams.
How Global Onboarding Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create professional, multilingual onboarding videos to welcome new hires globally and scale your training programs with ease.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Simply paste your onboarding text, and the AI video generator will convert it into a dynamic video using our Text-to-video from script capability.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your brand, ensuring a welcoming and consistent experience for every new hire.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Branding
Integrate your company's logo, colors, and specific visual elements using our intuitive Branding controls to maintain a consistent brand identity.
4
Step 4
Export Your Onboarding Video
Download your completed, high-quality onboarding video in various Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, ready to be shared with your global new hires.

HeyGen streamlines global onboarding video creation, empowering companies to generate effective, multilingual onboarding videos for new hires worldwide.

Cultivate Company Culture & Motivation

Produce engaging motivational videos with AI to inspire new hires and integrate them into company culture effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the technical process of creating global onboarding videos?

HeyGen, as an advanced AI video generator, simplifies global onboarding video creation by transforming text into professional videos. Its End-to-End Video Generation process automates production, enabling efficient content creation from script to screen for your new hires.

Can HeyGen support multilingual onboarding video generation for diverse teams?

Yes, HeyGen fully supports multilingual onboarding video generation, allowing you to localize onboarding at scale. With its advanced AI voiceovers and translation capabilities, you can effectively create instructional videos for your global teams.

What AI capabilities does HeyGen offer for enhancing employee onboarding content?

HeyGen leverages cutting-edge AI capabilities, including lifelike AI avatars and text-to-video conversion, to enhance employee onboarding content. It also offers automated video transcription and voiceover generation, simplifying video creation and updates.

How can HeyGen streamline the updating and localization of training videos?

HeyGen provides easy updating features, allowing for instant updates to training videos without re-shooting or complex video production. This significantly streamlines the localization of multilingual training content, ensuring your onboarding programs are always current and relevant globally.

