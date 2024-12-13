Unlock Efficiency with a Global Onboarding Video Generator
Automate multilingual employee onboarding with AI avatars to engage new hires globally and boost retention.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 2-minute SaaS onboarding video designed for technical new hires, providing a comprehensive overview of core product features and workflows. Adopt a clean, instructional visual style with on-screen text overlays, leveraging HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to transform detailed technical documentation into an engaging training video, complete with clear subtitles for accessibility and enhanced learning.
Craft a concise 60-second employee onboarding video for small business owners, aiming to quickly introduce company values and essential policies to new team members. Utilize an engaging and modern visual style by selecting from HeyGen's customizable templates and scenes, ensuring high-quality employee onboarding content can be produced efficiently without extensive video production experience, making the onboarding video maker process streamlined.
Produce a dynamic 45-second update video for L&D specialists onboarding remote employees, highlighting recent policy changes or new internal tools. The video should have a dynamic and visually appealing style, incorporating HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver key messages and integrating media library stock support for relevant visuals, automating parts of the process and ensuring consistent branding for global teams.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen streamlines global onboarding video creation, empowering companies to generate effective, multilingual onboarding videos for new hires worldwide.
Scale Global Onboarding & Training.
Streamline the creation of extensive training content to effectively onboard new employees across global teams.
Enhance Employee Training & Retention.
Utilize AI-generated videos to significantly increase engagement and improve knowledge retention during employee onboarding.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the technical process of creating global onboarding videos?
HeyGen, as an advanced AI video generator, simplifies global onboarding video creation by transforming text into professional videos. Its End-to-End Video Generation process automates production, enabling efficient content creation from script to screen for your new hires.
Can HeyGen support multilingual onboarding video generation for diverse teams?
Yes, HeyGen fully supports multilingual onboarding video generation, allowing you to localize onboarding at scale. With its advanced AI voiceovers and translation capabilities, you can effectively create instructional videos for your global teams.
What AI capabilities does HeyGen offer for enhancing employee onboarding content?
HeyGen leverages cutting-edge AI capabilities, including lifelike AI avatars and text-to-video conversion, to enhance employee onboarding content. It also offers automated video transcription and voiceover generation, simplifying video creation and updates.
How can HeyGen streamline the updating and localization of training videos?
HeyGen provides easy updating features, allowing for instant updates to training videos without re-shooting or complex video production. This significantly streamlines the localization of multilingual training content, ensuring your onboarding programs are always current and relevant globally.