Global News Video Maker: Your AI Broadcast Studio

Transform your scripts into stunning, broadcast-ready news videos instantly using our Text-to-video from script capability and customizable templates.

Imagine crafting a 45-second explainer video for young professionals, providing a concise overview of a recent international policy change. The visual style should be fast-paced and infographic-heavy, accompanied by an authoritative voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, making it perfect for a global news video maker looking to distill complex topics into an impactful news video.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Global News Video Maker Works

Effortlessly transform your breaking stories into professional, broadcast-ready news videos with our intuitive online video editor. Create compelling global news videos in minutes.

1
Step 1
Select a News Template
Start your project quickly by choosing from a variety of professional news templates, providing a solid foundation for your global news video.
2
Step 2
Generate Your Script and Voice
Input your news text, and our Text-to-video from script capability will automatically generate realistic voiceovers and initial video scenes for your AI video generator project.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Visuals and Avatars
Elevate your news video by integrating engaging AI avatars to present your report or to add a professional on-screen presence.
4
Step 4
Refine and Export
Apply your custom Branding controls including logos and colors to ensure your video aligns with your brand. Once perfected, export your broadcast-ready videos in various formats.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of global news videos, enabling users to quickly produce broadcast-ready content. As an advanced AI video generator, HeyGen provides customizable templates to create engaging news videos and breaking news clips efficiently.

Efficient News Promotions

Produce impactful promotional videos and announcements for global news segments or public service campaigns in minutes using AI, maximizing outreach.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the process of creating global news videos?

HeyGen's AI video generator empowers users to effortlessly create professional global news videos from scripts. With customizable templates and AI avatars, transforming text into compelling news content is streamlined and efficient, serving as a powerful global news video maker.

Does HeyGen offer templates for breaking news video production?

Yes, HeyGen provides a variety of customizable templates, including options perfect for breaking news videos. These news templates allow for rapid video creation, ensuring your news content is broadcast-ready quickly.

What AI features does HeyGen provide for news video creation?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI for various aspects of news video creation, including text-to-video generation from scripts, realistic voiceover generation, and automatic subtitles, making it a comprehensive AI video generator for news video content.

Can I brand my news videos created with HeyGen for a consistent look?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to integrate your logo, specific colors, and other elements. This ensures your news videos maintain a consistent, professional, and broadcast-ready appearance across all your content creation.

