Global Marketing Video Maker: Reach Audiences Everywhere
Transform your marketing videos into global assets. Quickly create and adapt content for any audience with stunning AI avatars.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce a dynamic 1-minute video targeting global marketing teams and business development managers, highlighting the power of multi-language capabilities in video creation. The video should feature engaging and diverse visuals, with clear voiceover generation and subtitles/captions to effectively reach international audiences.
Create a sleek 2-minute video aimed at marketing directors and operations managers, illustrating how integrating video tools can optimize their marketing tech stack and provide actionable analytics & insights. Employ a data-driven, modern visual style with a confident, authoritative voice, emphasizing the ease of deployment using HeyGen's Templates & scenes.
Design an upbeat 45-second video for small business owners and content creators, demonstrating how easy it is to produce professional content with video templates and drag-and-drop functionality. The visual and audio style should be simple and easy-to-follow, showcasing HeyGen's extensive media library/stock support and aspect-ratio resizing & exports for versatile content delivery.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
High-Performing AI Ad Creation.
Quickly produce impactful marketing videos and localized ads with AI, significantly boosting campaign performance and global reach.
Engaging Social Media Content.
Instantly create captivating social media videos and clips tailored for various platforms, driving engagement and expanding your global brand presence.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify video creation for marketing teams?
HeyGen leverages AI-powered tools to streamline video creation, allowing marketing teams to transform text into professional marketing videos with AI avatars and realistic voiceovers. This robust video marketing platform empowers efficient content production.
Can HeyGen support global marketing video campaigns with multi-language capabilities?
Yes, HeyGen is designed as a global marketing video maker, offering multi-language support through advanced AI avatars and versatile voiceover generation. This ensures your marketing videos resonate with diverse international audiences.
What branding controls and customization options are available in HeyGen?
HeyGen provides extensive branding controls, enabling you to integrate your logo and brand colors directly into your marketing videos and customizable players. Utilize pre-designed video templates and scenes to maintain a consistent brand identity across all content.
Does HeyGen offer flexible export options for various social media platforms?
HeyGen optimizes marketing video distribution by supporting various aspect-ratio resizing and export options suitable for all major social media platforms. Easily manage and deploy your marketing videos from a centralized video library.