Create professional, on-brand marketing videos with realistic AI avatars, engaging global audiences while cutting costs.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Imagine a 45-second promotional video targeting small business owners and marketing managers eager to reduce production costs. This dynamic and engaging video should highlight the ease of transforming text into compelling visuals. Employ HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to quickly generate professional content, complemented by clear subtitles/captions and an upbeat, friendly voice, ensuring maximum message retention and demonstrating the power of a text-to-video generator.
Develop a 90-second instructional video for enterprise marketing teams, illustrating the power of an AI video creation platform for consistent, on-brand content. The visual style should be sophisticated and sleek, showcasing how to leverage HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes library and integrated media library/stock support to maintain brand guidelines across diverse campaigns. The audio should be professional and informative, guiding users through the platform's advanced features and versatile video templates.
Craft a 2-minute explainer video tailored for product managers and content strategists, demonstrating how to create on-brand videos for technical product launches. The video needs a detailed, explanatory visual style, incorporating screen recordings and infographics. Utilize HeyGen's voiceover generation for precise technical explanations and ensure seamless deployment across various platforms by leveraging its aspect-ratio resizing & exports capability. This helps in delivering high-quality marketing videos consistently for specialized audiences.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
High-Performing Ad Creation.
Quickly generate effective video ads that resonate with global audiences and drive campaign results.
Engaging Social Media Content.
Produce captivating social media videos and clips rapidly to boost engagement across various international platforms.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen's AI video creation platform work for generating marketing videos?
HeyGen is an advanced AI video creation platform that transforms text scripts into dynamic marketing videos using its powerful text-to-video generator. It leverages sophisticated AI avatars and AI voice generation to produce professional video content efficiently.
Can HeyGen create professional, on-brand videos with customizable AI avatars?
Absolutely. HeyGen enables users to produce professional, on-brand videos by offering customizable AI avatars and robust branding controls. You can seamlessly integrate your brand's logo and specific colors to maintain consistent visual identity across all your video marketing efforts.
What multi-language capabilities does HeyGen offer for global marketing video generation?
HeyGen serves as an effective global marketing video generator by providing extensive multi-language capabilities and advanced AI voice generation. This allows you to effortlessly localize your video content for diverse audiences worldwide, complete with auto-generated subtitles and captions.
How can HeyGen simplify the production of engaging social media videos?
HeyGen, as an intuitive AI video generator, simplifies the creation of engaging social media videos through a wide selection of customizable video templates. Users can quickly produce captivating content, ensuring professional quality and adding essential subtitles and captions for maximum audience reach.