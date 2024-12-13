Global Marketing Video Generator: Create Impactful Campaigns

Create professional, on-brand marketing videos with realistic AI avatars, engaging global audiences while cutting costs.

495/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine a 45-second promotional video targeting small business owners and marketing managers eager to reduce production costs. This dynamic and engaging video should highlight the ease of transforming text into compelling visuals. Employ HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to quickly generate professional content, complemented by clear subtitles/captions and an upbeat, friendly voice, ensuring maximum message retention and demonstrating the power of a text-to-video generator.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 90-second instructional video for enterprise marketing teams, illustrating the power of an AI video creation platform for consistent, on-brand content. The visual style should be sophisticated and sleek, showcasing how to leverage HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes library and integrated media library/stock support to maintain brand guidelines across diverse campaigns. The audio should be professional and informative, guiding users through the platform's advanced features and versatile video templates.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a 2-minute explainer video tailored for product managers and content strategists, demonstrating how to create on-brand videos for technical product launches. The video needs a detailed, explanatory visual style, incorporating screen recordings and infographics. Utilize HeyGen's voiceover generation for precise technical explanations and ensure seamless deployment across various platforms by leveraging its aspect-ratio resizing & exports capability. This helps in delivering high-quality marketing videos consistently for specialized audiences.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Global Marketing Video Generator Works

Effortlessly produce high-quality, localized marketing videos for a global audience using cutting-edge AI technology.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video from a Script
Start by transforming your text into engaging video content using our powerful text-to-video generator, setting the foundation for your message.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Professional AI Avatar
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your brand, ensuring a consistent and professional on-screen presence for your global campaigns.
3
Step 3
Add Multi-Language Capabilities
Reach audiences worldwide by effortlessly generating your video with multi-language voiceovers and accurate subtitles, breaking down communication barriers.
4
Step 4
Export Your On-Brand Marketing Video
Finalize and export your professional, on-brand video, ready for distribution across all your marketing channels to maximize global impact.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Compelling Customer Testimonials

.

Create professional customer success story videos to build trust and demonstrate value to prospective global clients.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen's AI video creation platform work for generating marketing videos?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video creation platform that transforms text scripts into dynamic marketing videos using its powerful text-to-video generator. It leverages sophisticated AI avatars and AI voice generation to produce professional video content efficiently.

Can HeyGen create professional, on-brand videos with customizable AI avatars?

Absolutely. HeyGen enables users to produce professional, on-brand videos by offering customizable AI avatars and robust branding controls. You can seamlessly integrate your brand's logo and specific colors to maintain consistent visual identity across all your video marketing efforts.

What multi-language capabilities does HeyGen offer for global marketing video generation?

HeyGen serves as an effective global marketing video generator by providing extensive multi-language capabilities and advanced AI voice generation. This allows you to effortlessly localize your video content for diverse audiences worldwide, complete with auto-generated subtitles and captions.

How can HeyGen simplify the production of engaging social media videos?

HeyGen, as an intuitive AI video generator, simplifies the creation of engaging social media videos through a wide selection of customizable video templates. Users can quickly produce captivating content, ensuring professional quality and adding essential subtitles and captions for maximum audience reach.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo