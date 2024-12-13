Global Commerce Video Generator: Scale Your E-commerce

Boost your e-commerce marketing with automated video creation, effortlessly transforming scripts into engaging videos using Text-to-video.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a concise 15-second social media ad to captivate small business owners with a limited-time offer. Employing vibrant, energetic visuals from professional templates, this ad will use prominent subtitles and a catchy music track to maximize engagement and drive e-commerce marketing results, ensuring the message is delivered swiftly and effectively.
Example Prompt 2
A 45-second explanatory video is needed for marketing teams, illustrating the power of an AI video generator. Its professional and clean visual aesthetic, featuring relevant stock support from the media library, will demonstrate how text-to-video from a simple script facilitates highly scalable content creation.
Example Prompt 3
Targeting e-commerce professionals, this 60-second video must launch a new innovative product with impact. The visual style should be modern and dynamic, with cinematic product shots and a sophisticated voiceover, all optimized for various platform-ready formats through HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing and exports, positioning it as the ultimate AI Video Generator for E-Commerce.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How global commerce video generator Works

Effortlessly create engaging, product-centric videos optimized for global commerce with HeyGen's AI-powered tools.

1
Step 1
Create from Script
Transform your product descriptions or marketing text into dynamic videos using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability, kickstarting your AI video generator journey.
2
Step 2
Select Visuals
Enhance your video content by choosing from a wide array of HeyGen's Templates & scenes designed to showcase your products effectively.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding
Maintain brand consistency across all your product videos by applying your custom Branding controls, including logos and colors.
4
Step 4
Export for Platforms
Finalize your global commerce video by using the Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature, ensuring it's perfectly formatted for any marketplace or social media platform.

Customer Testimonial Videos

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my product videos with AI?

HeyGen empowers you to create compelling "product videos" using advanced "AI avatar videos" and "AI-powered tools". Easily transform scripts into engaging visual content, making your "e-commerce marketing" stand out with a professional touch.

What makes HeyGen an effective Text to Video solution for e-commerce?

HeyGen excels as a "Text to Video" solution by streamlining "automated video creation" from your scripts. This enables "scalable content creation" for your "e-commerce marketing" needs, transforming written content into dynamic videos efficiently.

Does HeyGen offer professional templates for creating social media ads?

Yes, HeyGen provides a wide array of "professional templates" specifically designed for crafting impactful "social media ads". These templates ensure your content is presented in "platform-ready formats", driving engagement and brand consistency across all channels.

How does HeyGen support global commerce video generation?

HeyGen is a leading "global commerce video generator", utilizing "AI video generator" technology to reach diverse audiences. With support for over "170+ languages" and integrated voiceover generation, you can localize your content effortlessly for international markets.

