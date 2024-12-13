Global Brand Video Maker: Scale Your Content Globally

Effortlessly create on-brand videos for your global audience using powerful templates & scenes to ensure consistent messaging worldwide.

464/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Are you a small business owner struggling to create "on-brand videos" consistently? Discover how in a 45-second vibrant and engaging video, aimed at small business owners and content creators. This prompt features an upbeat, friendly audio tone complementing visuals that highlight HeyGen's vast "Templates & scenes" and "Media library/stock support", making professional video creation accessible and effortless.
Example Prompt 2
Showcase how businesses can revolutionize their video production in a 30-second video designed for tech-savvy marketers and HR professionals. This prompt, featuring a futuristic and clean visual style with a confident, articulate AI voice, will highlight the seamless integration of "AI avatars" and "Text-to-video from script" for creating personalized, impactful content using HeyGen as a leading "AI video maker."
Example Prompt 3
Create a 2-minute informative video for businesses needing versatile content for diverse platforms, demonstrating how HeyGen simplifies "video creation" for "social media videos" and internal communications. This prompt will use clear, functional visuals to highlight the ease of "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for different platforms and the convenience of "Media library/stock support", all narrated with an encouraging tone, ensuring your "global brand video maker" can reach every corner.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How global brand video maker Works

Create compelling, on-brand videos for your global audience with AI-powered tools, streamlining production and ensuring consistent messaging.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Foundation
Select from a rich library of branded video templates or start with a script to quickly build your initial scene.
2
Step 2
Add Your Brand Elements
Incorporate your brand's unique assets using built-in brand controls, ensuring every video aligns perfectly with your identity.
3
Step 3
Create Engaging Content
Power your video with AI Avatars or leverage AI-powered video translation to speak directly to your global audience in multiple languages.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute
Easily export your finished, professional-quality videos in various aspect ratios, ready for all your social media platforms and marketing channels.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Develop Global Educational & Training Videos

.

Expand your brand's reach by creating diverse educational content and training modules that engage learners and employees across the world.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify AI video creation for businesses?

HeyGen's AI video maker leverages AI-powered technology and a user-friendly drag-and-drop editor to streamline video creation. This self-service video production tool helps businesses cut down on the time and costs associated with traditional video production.

Can HeyGen help maintain brand consistency across all my videos?

Yes, HeyGen ensures your videos are consistently on-brand by offering branded video templates and robust built-in brand controls. This allows you to produce professional, high-quality content that aligns with your brand guidelines, making HeyGen a powerful global brand video maker.

What are the capabilities of HeyGen's AI Avatars for reaching a global audience?

HeyGen's advanced AI Avatars can be combined with AI-powered video translation and realistic voiceovers to produce engaging content for a global audience. This capability allows businesses to expand their reach and connect with diverse markets effectively.

Does HeyGen facilitate real-time collaboration for video projects?

Absolutely, HeyGen's intuitive video editor supports real-time collaboration, enabling teams to work together seamlessly on video creation projects. This functionality significantly streamlines workflows and helps cut down on the time and costs of video production.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo