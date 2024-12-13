Global Brand Video Generator: Create On-Brand Videos Fast

Create captivating, on-brand marketing videos for global audiences in minutes. Our Text-to-video from script feature streamlines video creation, saving time and costs.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine a sophisticated 45-second promotional video designed for international business developers and global marketing teams. This video should illustrate the power of a global brand video generator in reaching diverse global audiences with personalized messages. Employ a professional, sleek visual aesthetic, featuring subtle animations and multiple language "Voiceover generation" to resonate across cultures.
Example Prompt 2
Develop an informative 60-second explainer video aimed at product managers and content creators, highlighting the simplicity of video creation from a script. The visual style should be clean, clear, and step-by-step, using a calming instrumental track for audio. Crucially, leverage HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to seamlessly transform written content into engaging visuals.
Example Prompt 3
Consider a vibrant 15-second marketing video, perfect for small business owners and freelance marketers, demonstrating the effortless creation of dynamic marketing videos. Visually, aim for a playful and energetic style with bold graphics and quick transitions, set against an upbeat, contemporary soundtrack. The video should powerfully showcase HeyGen's "AI avatars" bringing scripts to life, adding a personal touch to any campaign.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Global Brand Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create on-brand videos for global audiences using smart AI automation, from script to stunning visuals, boosting your brand's reach.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Begin by pasting your script or inputting text. HeyGen's advanced text-to-video from script capability instantly transforms your words into a foundational video, making video creation easy.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Visuals
Select from a library of professional templates and integrate AI avatars that align with your brand's style, ensuring your message is visually engaging for global audiences.
3
Step 3
Apply Brand Elements
Customize your video with branding controls, adding your logo, brand colors, and selecting ideal voiceovers to ensure every video reflects your distinct on-brand style.
4
Step 4
Export & Share
Finalize your production and export your high-quality marketing videos in various aspect ratios, ready for immediate distribution across social media platforms and campaigns.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Customer Success Storytelling

Develop compelling video testimonials and success stories to build trust and strengthen your global brand reputation.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video creation from text?

HeyGen's AI video generator transforms your scripts into compelling marketing videos effortlessly. Our advanced text to video AI streamlines the entire video creation process, making it incredibly easy to produce high-quality content.

Can I customize AI avatars to create on-brand videos with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen allows extensive customization of AI avatars to ensure your videos align perfectly with your brand identity. You can easily create on-brand videos by integrating your logos, colors, and specific visual elements.

What creative tools does HeyGen offer for diverse video needs?

HeyGen provides a rich library of video templates and robust video editing features to cater to various creative requirements. This enables easy video creation for marketing campaigns targeting global audiences with professional polish.

How can HeyGen help maintain brand consistency across all my videos?

HeyGen functions as a global brand video generator, offering comprehensive branding controls to ensure consistency. Easily apply your company's logos, colors, and specific visual elements across all your marketing videos for a unified brand presence.

