Unlock Impact with a Global Awareness Video Generator

Effortlessly produce impactful awareness campaigns using intelligent AI avatars and engaging video storytelling.

418/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a dynamic 30-second social media video, targeting a general public audience, that uses impactful "AI generated videos" to tell a concise story of a community overcoming a local challenge with global implications. The visual and audio style should be fast-paced and inspiring, utilizing uplifting music to drive engagement. Use HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to quickly transform your narrative into a captivating short.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an informative 60-second "awareness campaign" video for corporations, community leaders, and educators, using a professional and empathetic visual style. The video should explain a critical global issue and suggest actionable steps, employing an authoritative yet approachable voice. This video can be easily developed using HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" for a polished and consistent look.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a visually-driven 20-second video designed for a global and diverse audience, focusing on the power of unity for "video engagement" around a common cause. The energetic visual style should be universally appealing, incorporating subtle text overlays in multiple languages. Maximize reach and impact by utilizing HeyGen's "multilingual support" feature to ensure your message resonates across cultures during video creation.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Global Awareness Video Generators Work

Effortlessly create impactful global awareness videos with AI, transforming your message into engaging visual stories that resonate worldwide.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Draft your compelling message for global awareness. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to instantly convert your written content into a dynamic video narrative.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Talent
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to visually represent your global awareness message. Select from various voices to ensure your narrative is heard clearly and authentically across different cultures.
3
Step 3
Add Visual Context
Enhance your video with powerful visuals. Integrate relevant images, videos, and graphics from the Media library/stock support to create an engaging backdrop that amplifies your global awareness campaign's impact.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your awareness video and prepare it for distribution. Use Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize your content for various platforms, maximizing your reach and driving global engagement.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Amplify Awareness Through Social Media

.

Quickly create compelling social media videos to disseminate global awareness campaigns, driving engagement and sparking action across platforms.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enable creative video storytelling?

HeyGen empowers users to craft engaging video storytelling through customizable templates and AI talking avatars. Our platform facilitates creative video creation, allowing you to produce compelling AI generated videos quickly and efficiently for various awareness campaigns.

What makes HeyGen an effective AI video generator?

HeyGen stands out as an effective AI video generator by transforming text into dynamic videos using advanced AI avatars and realistic AI Voiceovers. This streamlined text-to-video process drastically simplifies video creation for diverse applications, including global awareness campaigns.

Can HeyGen customize AI avatars for brand consistency?

Yes, HeyGen allows for significant customization of AI avatars and video elements to ensure your brand's consistency. You can integrate branding controls, logos, and specific colors, enhancing your video engagement across all your social media video creation efforts.

How can HeyGen simplify video creation for diverse audiences?

HeyGen simplifies video creation for diverse global audiences with its robust multilingual support and intuitive drag-and-drop editing tools. Our platform enables efficient production of AI generated videos, including those for non-profit campaigns, helping you effectively reach a wider audience.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo