Giveaway Video Maker: Boost Engagement & Reach

Effortlessly create stunning giveaway videos with captivating AI avatars to attract more participants and amplify your promotions.

Create a compelling 30-second giveaway video using HeyGen, designed for small businesses aiming to significantly boost their social media engagement. This promo video should feature vibrant, eye-catching visuals and an enthusiastic, friendly voiceover generated through HeyGen's voiceover generation, clearly outlining the prize and entry steps to quickly capture attention.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Giveaway Video Maker Works

Easily create engaging giveaway videos to attract participants and boost excitement for your promotions, turning viewers into eager participants with professional results.

1
Step 1
Choose a Dynamic Template
Begin by selecting from a variety of appealing giveaway templates designed to capture attention and kickstart your promotion. Our diverse collection helps you create videos quickly using pre-built scenes.
2
Step 2
Add Your Giveaway Details
Personalize your video by adding specific information about your giveaway, such as prizes, rules, and entry methods. Enhance clarity and engagement with natural-sounding voiceovers.
3
Step 3
Refine with AI Editing
Leverage robust AI editing tools to polish your video. Adjust timing, add animations, and ensure a professional look that stands out and accurately represents your brand.
4
Step 4
Export and Promote Effectively
Finalize your compelling giveaway video and easily export it in various formats. Share your marketing videos across social media platforms to promote giveaways and maximize reach.

Use Cases

HeyGen is your go-to online video maker for creating compelling giveaway videos. Leverage our easy video maker and AI-generated videos to produce high-quality promo videos and marketing videos that effectively promote giveaways across all platforms.

Inspiring Contest Participation Videos

.

Create motivational videos that build excitement and encourage broad participation in your giveaways and contests.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create compelling giveaway videos?

HeyGen offers an intuitive online video maker with appealing giveaway templates, enabling users to effortlessly create engaging marketing videos. Leverage AI avatars and customizable scenes to make your promotions stand out and promote giveaways effectively.

What features make HeyGen an effective promo video maker?

HeyGen empowers you to produce high-quality promo videos with robust AI editing tools, including text-to-video from script and AI-generated voiceovers. Easily customize branding and use our extensive media library for polished social media videos.

Is HeyGen an easy video maker for new users?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed as an easy video maker, simplifying video creation for everyone. Our user-friendly interface and ready-to-use video templates allow you to produce professional videos quickly, even without prior editing experience.

Can I customize the appearance of my videos with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to tailor your videos with custom logos, colors, and fonts. This ensures all your marketing videos maintain a consistent and professional brand identity.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo