Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Explore the technical prowess of HeyGen in this 60-second video designed for developers and tech enthusiasts. Discover how to utilize the REST API for automated video generation, showcasing AI-powered precision in every frame. The video combines sleek, modern graphics with a professional voiceover to enhance your understanding of HeyGen's capabilities, making it an essential watch for those looking to integrate video creation into their tech stack.
Prompt 2
Unleash your creativity with HeyGen's short video maker in this 30-second video aimed at social media influencers and digital marketers. Experience the ease of creating stunning videos using AI avatars and voiceover generation, all within a user-friendly interface. The video features a lively, upbeat soundtrack and colorful animations, demonstrating how HeyGen can elevate your content to new heights.
Prompt 3
For educators and trainers, this 90-second video tutorial offers a comprehensive look at HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature. Learn how to craft educational content with precision and clarity, utilizing subtitles/captions for accessibility. The video employs a clean, minimalist visual style and a calm, informative narration, making it an ideal resource for those seeking to enhance their teaching materials with engaging video content.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use GitHub Tutorial Video Maker

Create engaging tutorial videos effortlessly with our AI-powered video creation platform.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by drafting your tutorial script. Use our text-to-video AI to transform your text inputs into a structured video outline, ensuring AI-powered precision in your content.
Step 2
Choose an AI Avatar
Select from a variety of AI avatars to present your tutorial. This feature adds a personal touch and enhances viewer engagement.
Step 3
Add Voiceover and Subtitles
Enhance your video with voiceover generation and subtitles. These tools ensure your message is clear and accessible to a wider audience.
Step 4
Export Your Video
Once your video is ready, use our aspect-ratio resizing and export options to finalize your video for sharing on various platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen's AI video generator is perfect for creating engaging GitHub tutorial videos, leveraging automated video generation and AI-powered precision to simplify complex topics.

Create More Courses and Reach More Learners

Expand your GitHub tutorial offerings with AI-driven video content that attracts and educates more learners globally.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen's AI video generator enhance creative projects?

HeyGen's AI video generator empowers creative projects by transforming text inputs into engaging videos with AI-powered precision. This platform offers a seamless way to create dynamic content using AI avatars and voiceover generation, ensuring your videos are both captivating and professional.

What features make HeyGen a leading video creation platform?

HeyGen stands out as a leading video creation platform with its robust suite of video editing tools, including text-to-video from script, customizable templates, and branding controls. These features allow users to produce high-quality videos efficiently, tailored to their specific needs.

Can HeyGen automate video generation for short videos?

Yes, HeyGen excels in automated video generation, making it an ideal short video maker. With its intuitive interface and media library support, users can quickly create and edit short videos, complete with subtitles and captions, to enhance viewer engagement.

Does HeyGen support technical integrations like REST API?

HeyGen offers technical integrations, including a REST API, to facilitate seamless video-to-video editing and other advanced functionalities. This allows developers to integrate HeyGen's capabilities into their own applications, enhancing the overall video creation process.

