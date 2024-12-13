For local food enthusiasts and hungry customers, a captivating 30-second ghost kitchen promo video is needed to introduce a brand-new virtual restaurant concept. This video should feature dynamic, mouth-watering shots of signature dishes, quick cuts, and an energetic, welcoming tone. An upbeat background track and a friendly voiceover, generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation capability, will emphasize convenience and taste, making it an irresistible invitation to order.

