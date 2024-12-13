Create Stunning Videos with Our Promo Video Maker

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Targeted at digital marketers eager to leverage video marketing, this 60-second narrative explores the technical prowess of HeyGen's online video editor. The video highlights the drag-and-drop interface, making it easy to create stunning videos with minimal effort. With a sleek and modern visual style, the video demonstrates how to utilize HeyGen's media library and stock support to craft compelling content that resonates with audiences across various platforms.
For creative professionals seeking to streamline their video creation process, this 30-second video offers a glimpse into the power of HeyGen's video templates. The narrative emphasizes the creative intent behind using these templates, showcasing how they can be customized to fit any brand identity. With vibrant visuals and an upbeat audio track, the video illustrates the ease of transforming ideas into polished videos ready for social media channels.
This 90-second video is crafted for educators and trainers who wish to incorporate video into their teaching methods. It highlights the technical capabilities of HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, allowing for the creation of informative and engaging content. The video employs a clear and educational visual style, demonstrating how subtitles and captions can enhance accessibility and understanding, making it an invaluable tool for reaching diverse audiences.
Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use the Gallery Promo Video Maker

Step 1
Create Your Video with AI Avatars
Start by selecting from a range of AI avatars to give your promo video a unique and engaging touch. These avatars can help convey your message effectively, aligning with your brand identity.
Step 2
Choose from Video Templates
Browse through our extensive library of video templates designed for various industries and purposes. Select a template that best fits your promotional needs and customize it to match your brand's style.
Step 3
Add AI-Generated Content
Enhance your video with AI-generated content, including text-to-video scripts and voiceovers. This feature allows you to create professional-quality videos without the need for extensive editing skills.
Step 4
Export for Social Media Channels
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired format and aspect ratio suitable for various social media channels. This ensures your promo video reaches your audience effectively, boosting your video marketing efforts.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

Highlight your brand's impact by creating dynamic videos that tell your customers' success stories with ease.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen's promo video maker enhance brand identity?

HeyGen's promo video maker allows you to create visually compelling videos that align with your brand identity. With customizable video templates and branding controls, such as logo and color integration, you can ensure your videos reflect your unique brand style.

What features make HeyGen an effective online video editor?

HeyGen offers a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface, making it easy to edit videos online. With AI video tools like text-to-video from script and voiceover generation, you can efficiently create professional-quality content without needing advanced technical skills.

Can HeyGen's video creation service support video marketing efforts?

Absolutely, HeyGen's video creation service is designed to enhance your video marketing strategy. By providing AI-generated content and a wide range of video templates, you can produce engaging videos tailored for various social media channels.

What AI video tools does HeyGen offer for content creators?

HeyGen provides a suite of AI video tools, including AI avatars and voiceover generation, to streamline the content creation process. These tools, combined with aspect-ratio resizing and export options, help creators produce versatile and high-quality videos.

