Fundraising Promo Video Generator: Drive Donations
Quickly create impactful fundraising videos that raise awareness and drive donations using HeyGen's powerful Text-to-video from script feature.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Imagine a compelling 30-second pitch for busy nonprofit directors, highlighting how easy it is to produce professional-looking nonprofit fundraising videos, utilizing HeyGen's Templates & scenes for a clean, upbeat visual style and dynamic music to convey immediate impact.
Develop a powerful 60-second fundraising promo video generator for corporate partners, clearly articulating a specific cause and call to action through modern, informative visuals and an authoritative voice, enhanced by HeyGen's AI avatars to present data compellingly.
Showcase a 50-second awareness campaign for social media users, visualizing a critical issue and potential solutions with urgent yet hopeful dynamic visuals sourced from HeyGen's Media library/stock support, accompanied by inspiring music and impactful Voiceover generation to drive engagement.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Impact Fundraising Promo Videos.
Rapidly produce compelling fundraising videos to effectively communicate your mission and significantly boost donation efforts.
Generate Engaging Social Media Fundraising Clips.
Quickly create captivating short videos optimized for social media, expanding your reach and encouraging wider community support for your cause.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create impactful fundraising videos that resonate with donors?
HeyGen empowers you to produce professional fundraising videos with ease. Leverage our AI video maker, diverse video templates, and extensive media library to craft compelling narratives that highlight beneficiary stories and drive donations effectively.
What creative tools does HeyGen offer to enhance nonprofit fundraising videos?
HeyGen provides a suite of creative tools including AI avatars and advanced Voiceover generation, allowing you to tell engaging stories. Our platform helps ensure your nonprofit fundraising videos have a professional look and feel, even without a camera crew.
Can I easily create visually appealing fundraising promo videos using HeyGen's templates?
Absolutely, HeyGen offers a variety of video templates designed to jumpstart your fundraising promo video creation. These templates, combined with our easy-to-use editor and royalty-free music library, ensure you achieve a professional look and feel for your campaigns.
How does HeyGen streamline the production of high-quality fundraising videos for social media marketing?
HeyGen streamlines production by converting your script into text-to-video with AI avatars and automated subtitles, perfect for social media marketing. This efficient process allows organizations to consistently create impactful fundraising videos that raise awareness and drive donations.