Fundraising Promo Video Generator: Drive Donations

Quickly create impactful fundraising videos that raise awareness and drive donations using HeyGen's powerful Text-to-video from script feature.

268/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine a compelling 30-second pitch for busy nonprofit directors, highlighting how easy it is to produce professional-looking nonprofit fundraising videos, utilizing HeyGen's Templates & scenes for a clean, upbeat visual style and dynamic music to convey immediate impact.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a powerful 60-second fundraising promo video generator for corporate partners, clearly articulating a specific cause and call to action through modern, informative visuals and an authoritative voice, enhanced by HeyGen's AI avatars to present data compellingly.
Example Prompt 3
Showcase a 50-second awareness campaign for social media users, visualizing a critical issue and potential solutions with urgent yet hopeful dynamic visuals sourced from HeyGen's Media library/stock support, accompanied by inspiring music and impactful Voiceover generation to drive engagement.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Fundraising Promo Video Generator Works

Create compelling fundraising videos with ease. Leverage AI to craft impactful stories, raise awareness, and drive donations for your cause, quickly and professionally.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Transform your written narrative into a compelling visual story using our Text-to-video from script capability, the core of our fundraising promo video generator.
2
Step 2
Select a Template
Choose from a diverse selection of video templates to quickly establish a visually appealing foundation. This ensures your project has a professional look and feel.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceover
Add an engaging narrative to your video using our Voiceover generation feature. Clearly convey your message to raise awareness effectively.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Utilize Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize your video for any platform. Distribute your content across social media marketing channels to maximize reach.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Share Impactful Beneficiary Stories

.

Craft emotional and authentic AI videos to highlight the real-world impact of donations, inspiring greater empathy and donor commitment.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create impactful fundraising videos that resonate with donors?

HeyGen empowers you to produce professional fundraising videos with ease. Leverage our AI video maker, diverse video templates, and extensive media library to craft compelling narratives that highlight beneficiary stories and drive donations effectively.

What creative tools does HeyGen offer to enhance nonprofit fundraising videos?

HeyGen provides a suite of creative tools including AI avatars and advanced Voiceover generation, allowing you to tell engaging stories. Our platform helps ensure your nonprofit fundraising videos have a professional look and feel, even without a camera crew.

Can I easily create visually appealing fundraising promo videos using HeyGen's templates?

Absolutely, HeyGen offers a variety of video templates designed to jumpstart your fundraising promo video creation. These templates, combined with our easy-to-use editor and royalty-free music library, ensure you achieve a professional look and feel for your campaigns.

How does HeyGen streamline the production of high-quality fundraising videos for social media marketing?

HeyGen streamlines production by converting your script into text-to-video with AI avatars and automated subtitles, perfect for social media marketing. This efficient process allows organizations to consistently create impactful fundraising videos that raise awareness and drive donations.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo