Craft custom videos quickly for your fundraising gala, driving more donations and awareness with AI avatars that tell your story.

Create a compelling 30-second fundraising gala video designed to inspire immediate ticket purchases among potential donors and community leaders, leveraging HeyGen's extensive 'Templates & scenes' for a sophisticated, visually rich aesthetic. The video should feature an uplifting, professional audio track and a clear call to action, aiming to boost attendance and awareness for the upcoming charity event.

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos



Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How the Fundraising Gala Video Maker Works

Easily craft compelling fundraising videos for your gala using our intuitive platform. Attract more donors and raise awareness for your cause with professional, custom video content.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Select from our range of professionally designed video templates or begin with a blank canvas to create your fundraising video from scratch, ensuring a perfect fit for your event.
2
Step 2
Add Your Branding and Media
Upload your organization's logos, specific brand colors, and personal media. Enhance your custom video further by utilizing our extensive media library for additional high-quality assets.
3
Step 3
Generate Engaging Narration
Leverage HeyGen's powerful voiceover generation feature to add a captivating narrative. Simply input your script to bring your message to life and effectively tell your story.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute Your Video
Finalize your compelling fundraising gala video. Easily export it in your preferred aspect ratio and share it across social media platforms, email campaigns, or during your event to maximize impact.

Use Cases

HeyGen is your go-to video maker for creating impactful fundraising gala videos and event videos. Effortlessly generate awareness and boost donations for your charity with stunning, custom video content tailored for any platform.

Produce Inspiring Awareness Videos

Craft heartfelt, motivational videos that tell your charity's story, inspiring audiences and increasing awareness for your cause.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating a compelling fundraising gala video?

HeyGen streamlines the process of being a fundraising gala video maker by offering intuitive drag-and-drop editing tools and a variety of professional video templates. You can quickly create video content from a script, saving valuable time for your nonprofit video initiatives.

Can I customize my fundraising video to match my nonprofit's brand identity?

Absolutely. With HeyGen, you have full branding controls to incorporate your logo, colors, and other visual elements, ensuring your custom video perfectly reflects your organization. Our extensive media library also provides assets to enhance your event video's visual appeal.

What AI-driven editing features does HeyGen offer for charity event videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI-driven editing features, including realistic AI avatars and text-to-video generation from a simple script, to help you create video content. This makes crafting professional charity videos accessible and efficient, supporting your donations and awareness goals.

How does HeyGen help create engaging videos that drive donations and awareness?

HeyGen empowers you to produce high-quality fundraising videos with professional voiceover generation and automatically generated subtitles, boosting engagement on social media and other platforms. By clearly communicating your message, HeyGen supports your efforts to increase donations and awareness for your cause.

