Inspire donors and share your mission effectively by creating impactful fundraising videos with advanced voiceover generation.

Example Prompt 1
Develop an urgent and inspiring 30-second "call to action" video aimed at the general public and social media users, encouraging immediate support for a specific campaign. Utilize HeyGen's Templates & scenes to quickly assemble dynamic visuals and energetic background audio, creating a compelling narrative that clearly outlines the need and how viewers can contribute, serving as an effective "fundraising communication video maker" tool.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a professional and empathetic 45-second "nonprofit fundraising video" for grantmakers and corporate partners, clearly outlining the organization's mission and achievements. The video should employ HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature for clear, authoritative narration, complemented by a serene visual style with impactful data visualizations and inspiring imagery, effectively spreading awareness about the cause.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a sincere and appreciative 15-second "thank-you video" designed to "build profound connections" with recent donors and dedicated volunteers. This short, uplifting message should utilize HeyGen's Subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and clarity, featuring a bright, positive visual style with genuine smiles and celebratory imagery, reinforcing their valued contribution.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Fundraising Communication Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create impactful fundraising videos that connect with donors and drive support, leveraging AI-powered tools for seamless communication.

Step 1
Choose a Template
Start your project by selecting from a diverse library of customizable templates, specifically designed to help create compelling fundraising videos.
Step 2
Craft Your Message
Transform your script into a dynamic video using AI tools like text-to-video from script, enabling efficient storytelling and precise adjustments.
Step 3
Enhance and Brand
Add a personal touch with professional voiceover generation, integrate stock media, and apply your branding controls to ensure your message resonates authentically.
Step 4
Share Your Impact
Finalize your creation by utilizing aspect-ratio resizing and export options, then share your powerful fundraising communication video across all relevant platforms to inspire support.

Boost Social Media Engagement

Effortlessly generate and share dynamic video content for social media to connect with supporters and expand your reach.

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes HeyGen an ideal AI video maker for nonprofits?

HeyGen is an ideal AI video maker for nonprofits, simplifying the production of high-quality fundraising videos without prior experience. Leverage customizable templates and AI avatars to tell powerful impact stories that resonate with donors and inspire action.

How does HeyGen support branding and customization in fundraising videos?

HeyGen provides extensive customization options, including customizable templates, branding controls for logos and colors, and a rich media library with stock media, music, and effects. This ensures your fundraising videos truly reflect your organization's unique message and brand identity.

Can HeyGen help us efficiently produce engaging videos for various fundraising campaigns?

Absolutely. HeyGen utilizes advanced AI tools like text-based editing, AI voices, and automatic subtitle generation to streamline video creation. Easily generate voice-overs and captions, then export and share your engaging fundraising communication videos across all social media platforms to maximize reach.

How can HeyGen build deeper connections with donors through video?

HeyGen empowers you to create personalized fundraising videos and thank-you videos that speak directly to your audience. Utilize AI avatars and rich visual storytelling to build empathy and profound connections, inspiring your donors and supporters.

