Fundraising Video Maker: Elevate Your Campaigns

Create compelling charity videos with AI avatars to boost emotional connection and drive donations.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Prompt 1
In this 45-second video, showcase the power of your cause with HeyGen's AI video generator. Perfect for social media clips, this video is tailored for tech-savvy audiences who appreciate innovative solutions. The visual style is sleek and modern, utilizing AI-driven editing to seamlessly integrate dynamic transitions and effects. Highlight the ease of use with HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, ensuring your message is clear and impactful.
Prompt 2
Craft a 30-second video that captures the essence of your fundraising campaign using HeyGen's video templates. Aimed at community groups and local supporters, this video combines video storytelling with a vibrant and energetic visual style. The use of HeyGen's media library/stock support allows for a rich tapestry of imagery that enhances the narrative. The goal is to create an emotional connection that inspires viewers to take action.
Prompt 3
Develop a 90-second video for your nonprofit's fundraising efforts, utilizing HeyGen's video editing platform. This video is intended for a broad audience, including potential corporate sponsors and philanthropic organizations. The visual style is professional and polished, with voiceover generation providing a clear and authoritative tone. Emphasize the impact of donations with HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature, ensuring accessibility and engagement across diverse audiences.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use a Fundraising Campaign Video Maker

Create impactful charity videos with ease using our AI-driven video editing platform.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Start by crafting a compelling script that tells your charity's story. Use our text-to-video feature to seamlessly transform your script into a visual narrative, setting the stage for effective video storytelling.
2
Step 2
Choose a Video Template
Select from a variety of video templates designed to enhance your message. These templates provide a professional look and feel, making it easy to create engaging social media clips that resonate with your audience.
3
Step 3
Add AI Avatars and Voiceovers
Incorporate AI avatars and generate voiceovers to bring your story to life. This feature allows you to add a personal touch, creating an emotional connection with viewers and enhancing the overall impact of your nonprofit video production.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Once your video is complete, use our aspect-ratio resizing and export options to ensure it fits perfectly on any platform. Share your fundraising video across social media to maximize reach and engagement.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes fundraising campaign video creation by leveraging AI-driven video storytelling and editing to craft compelling charity videos that forge emotional connections and inspire action.

Bring Historical Events to Life

Utilize AI-powered storytelling to highlight your nonprofit's journey and achievements, enhancing donor engagement.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my fundraising video creation?

HeyGen offers a powerful fundraising video maker that utilizes AI-driven editing and video templates to craft compelling stories. With features like text-to-video from script and voiceover generation, you can create engaging charity videos that resonate emotionally with your audience.

What makes HeyGen's AI video generator unique?

HeyGen's AI video generator stands out with its ability to transform scripts into dynamic videos using AI avatars and voiceover generation. This technical prowess ensures seamless video storytelling, making it ideal for nonprofit video production and social media clips.

Can HeyGen support nonprofit video production?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to support nonprofit video production with its extensive media library and customizable templates. These tools help create impactful videos that build an emotional connection with viewers, essential for effective charity video creation.

What features does HeyGen offer for video editing?

HeyGen provides a comprehensive video editing platform with features like aspect-ratio resizing, branding controls, and subtitles/captions. These tools, combined with AI-driven editing, ensure your videos are polished and ready for any platform.

