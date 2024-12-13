Full Video Maker for Stunning, Professional Videos
Create stunning videos effortlessly with HeyGen's text-to-video from script, making video editing simple and fast.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen serves as your ultimate full video maker, streamlining the entire video creation process from start to finish. This powerful video editor provides intuitive editing tools, enabling anyone to effortlessly generate high-quality videos for diverse purposes.
Engaging Social Media Content.
Quickly create captivating social media videos and clips that grab attention and drive engagement.
High-Impact Ad Campaigns.
Produce high-performing video advertisements rapidly using AI to maximize your campaign's reach and impact.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the video creation process?
HeyGen streamlines video making by enabling users to generate full videos from text scripts, complete with AI avatars and professional voiceovers. It serves as an intuitive online video maker, offering easy video editing for all skill levels.
What editing tools are included in HeyGen's online video editor?
HeyGen provides robust editing tools for professional video editing, including automatic subtitles, custom branding controls, and extensive media library support. Users can easily adjust aspect ratios and export high-quality videos directly from the platform, making it a comprehensive video editor.
Does HeyGen support the creation of custom AI avatars for video making?
Yes, HeyGen is a powerful full video maker that allows you to leverage advanced AI avatars to create video content with a human touch. This feature dramatically enhances engagement and personalization in your productions.
Is HeyGen available as an online video editor or a downloadable application?
HeyGen functions as a powerful online video editor accessible directly through your web browser, operating as a true cloud editor. This ensures you can access your video editing projects and create new ones from any device with internet access.