Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Full Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional, engaging videos from start to finish with our comprehensive tools, bringing your vision to life.

1
Step 1
Create Your Scene
Start by choosing from diverse templates or generate video from script, then select an AI avatar to bring your message to life.
2
Step 2
Add Engaging Elements
Enhance your video with custom voiceover generation, background music, and stock media from our extensive library.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Branding
Personalize your video by applying your brand's logo, colors, and fonts using comprehensive branding controls to maintain consistency.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your video by adjusting aspect ratios and easily export it in various formats, ready for any platform.

Use Cases

HeyGen serves as your ultimate full video maker, streamlining the entire video creation process from start to finish. This powerful video editor provides intuitive editing tools, enabling anyone to effortlessly generate high-quality videos for diverse purposes.

Enhanced Training & Education

Boost learning engagement and knowledge retention by transforming your training materials into dynamic AI-powered videos.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the video creation process?

HeyGen streamlines video making by enabling users to generate full videos from text scripts, complete with AI avatars and professional voiceovers. It serves as an intuitive online video maker, offering easy video editing for all skill levels.

What editing tools are included in HeyGen's online video editor?

HeyGen provides robust editing tools for professional video editing, including automatic subtitles, custom branding controls, and extensive media library support. Users can easily adjust aspect ratios and export high-quality videos directly from the platform, making it a comprehensive video editor.

Does HeyGen support the creation of custom AI avatars for video making?

Yes, HeyGen is a powerful full video maker that allows you to leverage advanced AI avatars to create video content with a human touch. This feature dramatically enhances engagement and personalization in your productions.

Is HeyGen available as an online video editor or a downloadable application?

HeyGen functions as a powerful online video editor accessible directly through your web browser, operating as a true cloud editor. This ensures you can access your video editing projects and create new ones from any device with internet access.

