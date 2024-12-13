Free Video Generator: Make High-Quality AI Videos Instantly

Example Prompt 1
Develop a concise 45-second tutorial for small business owners and digital marketers, utilizing a dynamic, engaging visual style that emphasizes ease of use, paired with an upbeat, friendly AI voice. Demonstrate how to quickly create a compelling product announcement using an "AI Avatar" to present key benefits, ensuring maximum reach with automatic "Subtitles/captions" for accessibility across platforms.
Example Prompt 2
Design a comprehensive 2-minute workflow demonstration for content creators and online course instructors, featuring a step-by-step, tutorial-like visual style with clear on-screen text, and a calm, instructional voice. Highlight the efficiency of using "Templates & scenes" to rapidly assemble an educational module, seamlessly integrating relevant media from the "Media library/stock support" to enrich the learning experience as an effective AI video editor.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a dynamic 30-second promotional clip targeting social media managers and e-commerce businesses, employing a modern, fast-paced visual aesthetic that highlights professional output, accompanied by energetic background music. Showcase the capability of creating high-quality AI videos for various platforms by efficiently using "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to adapt content instantly, ensuring a polished look for diverse marketing campaigns.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Free Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create stunning, high-quality videos for any purpose, transforming your ideas into engaging visual content with powerful AI tools.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Start your project quickly by choosing from a variety of pre-made templates designed for different needs, providing a perfect foundation for your video.
2
Step 2
Create Your Script
Input your text to activate the text-to-video generator, seamlessly converting your script into a dynamic visual narrative.
3
Step 3
Add Your AI Avatar
Personalize your video by selecting and customizing an AI Avatar to present your message, enhancing engagement with a virtual presenter.
4
Step 4
Export Your Creation
Finalize your high-quality AI video and export it in your desired aspect ratio, ready to share across your preferred platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Highlight Customer Success Stories

Generate impactful video testimonials that build trust and credibility by vividly presenting your customers' positive experiences.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen function as an AI video generator?

HeyGen leverages advanced artificial intelligence to transform text scripts into high-quality AI videos. Users can select from a diverse range of realistic AI avatars and customize scenes, making the process of creating professional videos remarkably efficient.

Can I convert text into video using HeyGen's platform?

Absolutely! HeyGen is a powerful text-to-video generator, allowing you to simply input your script. Our platform then generates natural-sounding voiceovers and even automatically adds subtitles, streamlining your content creation.

What kind of AI video editor capabilities does HeyGen offer?

HeyGen provides robust AI video editor features, enabling users to customize videos with pre-made templates and enhance visual appeal. You can easily remove video backgrounds or adjust aspect ratios for various platforms, ensuring your content looks perfect everywhere.

Does HeyGen support realistic talking heads for my videos?

Yes, HeyGen excels at creating realistic talking heads using its advanced AI Avatar technology. Our platform ensures that your AI-generated presenters exhibit natural facial expressions and realistic motion, contributing to high-quality AI videos that engage your audience.

