Free Trial Ad Video Maker: Create Ads That Convert
Boost your campaigns with dynamic video ads. Our AI avatars create professional content without the hassle.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 45-second modern and dynamic video ad aimed at aspiring content creators and e-commerce businesses. Visually, demonstrate quick transitions between diverse scenes, emphasizing customization options and playful animations. The audio should feature a clear, engaging voiceover explaining the process. The core message should showcase how HeyGen simplifies becoming a "video ad maker" by allowing users to directly generate videos from a "text-to-video from script" and refine them with "voiceover generation" for captivating results.
Produce a 60-second fast-paced and professional video for digital marketing agencies and busy professionals. The visual style should be sleek, showcasing the efficiency of "AI Video Maker" technology, perhaps with quick cuts demonstrating different uses of "AI avatars". The audio should have an informative narration delivered with a confident, authoritative tone. The video should explain how HeyGen acts as an "online video maker" by providing a vast "media library/stock support" to enhance high-quality, professional video ads.
Design a direct and persuasive 15-second video advertisement targeting anyone interested in creating engaging "social media" video ads with minimal commitment. The visuals should be bright and feature a clear "call to action", perhaps with an enthusiastic AI avatar. The audio should be an upbeat, energetic voiceover. The primary focus is to encourage users to utilize the "free trial" offer, demonstrating how easy it is to create diverse ad formats using "aspect-ratio resizing & exports" and ensure accessibility with "subtitles/captions" across platforms.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Rapid Ad Campaign Creation.
Quickly produce high-performing video ads using AI, perfect for driving conversions for your free trial campaigns.
Dynamic Social Media Ads.
Craft captivating video ads and clips for social media platforms to expand your reach and engage more potential customers.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify creative video ad production?
HeyGen's AI Video Maker empowers you to create compelling video ads effortlessly. Utilize our advanced AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to bring your scripts to life with professional appeal, perfect for creative campaigns.
Can I customize HeyGen's video ad templates for my brand?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides a wide range of professionally designed templates that you can fully customize with your branding, including logos and colors, to create unique video ads. You can also incorporate stock images and clips from our extensive media library.
What makes HeyGen an effective online video ad maker?
HeyGen offers an intuitive online video maker experience, allowing anyone to easily produce high-quality video ads without prior editing skills. Its AI-powered tools streamline content creation, from script to final output, making it an excellent free trial ad video maker to get started.
How can HeyGen enhance my video ads with dynamic elements?
HeyGen enables you to add professional polish to your video ads with features like precise voiceover generation and automatically generated subtitles. This ensures your video ads are engaging, accessible, and effectively capture your audience's attention across various platforms.