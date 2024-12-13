Free Trial Ad Video Maker: Create Ads That Convert

Boost your campaigns with dynamic video ads. Our AI avatars create professional content without the hassle.

621/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second modern and dynamic video ad aimed at aspiring content creators and e-commerce businesses. Visually, demonstrate quick transitions between diverse scenes, emphasizing customization options and playful animations. The audio should feature a clear, engaging voiceover explaining the process. The core message should showcase how HeyGen simplifies becoming a "video ad maker" by allowing users to directly generate videos from a "text-to-video from script" and refine them with "voiceover generation" for captivating results.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 60-second fast-paced and professional video for digital marketing agencies and busy professionals. The visual style should be sleek, showcasing the efficiency of "AI Video Maker" technology, perhaps with quick cuts demonstrating different uses of "AI avatars". The audio should have an informative narration delivered with a confident, authoritative tone. The video should explain how HeyGen acts as an "online video maker" by providing a vast "media library/stock support" to enhance high-quality, professional video ads.
Example Prompt 3
Design a direct and persuasive 15-second video advertisement targeting anyone interested in creating engaging "social media" video ads with minimal commitment. The visuals should be bright and feature a clear "call to action", perhaps with an enthusiastic AI avatar. The audio should be an upbeat, energetic voiceover. The primary focus is to encourage users to utilize the "free trial" offer, demonstrating how easy it is to create diverse ad formats using "aspect-ratio resizing & exports" and ensure accessibility with "subtitles/captions" across platforms.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Free Trial Ad Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional video ads with our AI-powered online video maker and explore its features with a free trial to boost your marketing.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Choose from a diverse library of professional templates and Templates & scenes designed to suit various ad campaigns. This initial selection provides a structured starting point for your creative process.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content
Integrate your brand's message, logo, and unique visuals. Utilize our extensive media library/stock support to easily customize your ad with perfect images and clips, ensuring it resonates with your audience.
3
Step 3
Enhance with AI
Elevate your video with advanced AI-powered tools. Generate compelling voiceovers, add dynamic text, or even incorporate HeyGen's AI avatars to present your message with a professional touch.
4
Step 4
Export Your Ad
Finalize your ad by exporting it in your desired resolution and using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms. Easily create polished video ads ready to deploy across your chosen channels.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Impactful Customer Testimonial Videos

.

Leverage AI to create compelling customer testimonial videos that build trust and drive sign-ups for your product or service.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify creative video ad production?

HeyGen's AI Video Maker empowers you to create compelling video ads effortlessly. Utilize our advanced AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to bring your scripts to life with professional appeal, perfect for creative campaigns.

Can I customize HeyGen's video ad templates for my brand?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides a wide range of professionally designed templates that you can fully customize with your branding, including logos and colors, to create unique video ads. You can also incorporate stock images and clips from our extensive media library.

What makes HeyGen an effective online video ad maker?

HeyGen offers an intuitive online video maker experience, allowing anyone to easily produce high-quality video ads without prior editing skills. Its AI-powered tools streamline content creation, from script to final output, making it an excellent free trial ad video maker to get started.

How can HeyGen enhance my video ads with dynamic elements?

HeyGen enables you to add professional polish to your video ads with features like precise voiceover generation and automatically generated subtitles. This ensures your video ads are engaging, accessible, and effectively capture your audience's attention across various platforms.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo