Free Educational Video Maker: Make Learning Fun & Simple

Teachers and students can easily create captivating animated video content with powerful voiceover generation.

319/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a concise 45-second tutorial video for teachers, demonstrating how to quickly set up a virtual classroom. The visual style should be professional and clean, leveraging educational video maker templates from HeyGen's templates & scenes feature, complemented by supportive, calm background music.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an impactful 30-second introductory video for adult learners about the basics of personal finance. Incorporate dynamic cuts and photo-realistic stock photos and videos from HeyGen's media library/stock support, presented by an AI avatar in an informative tone, to help customize the learning experience.
Example Prompt 3
Design a compelling 90-second promotional video targeting potential learners for a new online educational videos course. The visual and audio style should be modern and empowering, featuring fast-paced edits and a dynamic music library track, making sure to include clear subtitles/captions generated by HeyGen for maximum accessibility and reach.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Free Educational Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging educational videos for students and teachers with our intuitive, feature-rich platform, no design skills needed.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Foundation
Begin by selecting from a variety of professionally designed video templates or start with a blank canvas to suit your lesson's needs.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content
Populate your scenes with educational material. Easily input your script to generate animated video content, or enrich your visuals with our extensive media library.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceovers
Enhance your lesson with engaging narration. Utilize our Voiceover generation feature to add realistic AI voices or upload your own audio.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your educational video is complete, easily export it in your desired aspect ratio. Share your high-quality educational videos with your audience.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Clarify Complex Subjects

.

Transform complex medical and scientific information into easily understandable educational videos, enhancing clarity for all learners.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen help create engaging educational videos?

HeyGen is an advanced AI educational video maker that empowers you to produce engaging online educational videos using a wide array of customizable video templates. With HeyGen's AI editing features, you can easily incorporate animated video content and professional voiceovers to capture your audience's attention.

Do I need advanced video editing skills to use HeyGen for educational content?

Not at all! HeyGen features an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, making it an accessible educational video maker even for those with no prior video editing skills. Our ready-to-use video templates streamline the creation process for teachers and students alike.

What creative customization options are available for educational videos in HeyGen?

HeyGen provides extensive customization options, allowing you to tailor your educational videos with your branding, stock photos and videos, and a diverse music library. This ensures your content perfectly aligns with your teaching style and visual requirements.

Can HeyGen integrate AI voiceovers into educational videos?

Yes, HeyGen leverages its powerful AI editing capabilities to generate realistic voiceovers for your educational videos directly from your script. This feature allows for dynamic and clear narration, enhancing the learning experience for your students.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo