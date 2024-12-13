Free Ad Video Maker: Create Stunning Video Ads Easily
Quickly create engaging video ads for social media using our AI-powered text-to-video from script feature.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a persuasive 45-second UGC ad designed for brands seeking authentic testimonials from content creators. This video should adopt a genuine, relatable visual style with natural lighting and a warm, conversational tone. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to seamlessly integrate a virtual spokesperson who can introduce or summarize key points, adding a professional touch while maintaining the user-generated feel for your AI video ad generator project.
Imagine an informative 60-second explainer video, specifically for potential customers new to a service, simplifying complex features. This video should boast a clean, illustrative, and easy-to-follow aesthetic, paired with calming background music and a clear, didactic voiceover. HeyGen's Templates & scenes will be instrumental in structuring your narrative logically and efficiently, streamlining your explainer video maker content.
Craft a concise 15-second promotional video optimized for social platforms, intended for social media managers and international marketers wanting to maximize reach. Employ a dynamic and eye-catching visual style with bold text overlays and a modern, trending soundtrack to grab attention instantly. Ensure global accessibility by incorporating HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature, making your video ad maker content universally understood.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Performing Video Ads.
Quickly generate effective video advertisements with AI to boost your marketing campaigns and reach target audiences effortlessly.
Generate Engaging Social Media Ads.
Produce captivating short-form video ads for social platforms like YouTube and Instagram, driving engagement and brand awareness.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create engaging video ads?
HeyGen provides an advanced AI video ad generator that simplifies the process of creating impactful video ads. Utilize a variety of video templates, AI avatars, and text-to-video capabilities to quickly produce high-quality, short-form videos perfect for any marketing tactic.
What creative options does HeyGen offer for customizing video ads?
HeyGen offers extensive creative customization for your video ads, including robust branding controls to incorporate your brand colors and logo. You can also add animations, music, and distinct calls-to-action to customize your video and ensure it aligns perfectly with your brand's message.
Can HeyGen support different types of creative video ad formats for social media platforms?
Absolutely. HeyGen allows you to easily create diverse video ad formats, including product promo videos and engaging UGC ads, optimized for various social platforms like YouTube and Instagram. Our tools support aspect-ratio resizing to ensure your animated videos look great everywhere, including YouTube Shorts.
Is it possible to generate professional video ads quickly with HeyGen's AI tools?
Yes, HeyGen's advanced AI video ad generator significantly streamlines the creation of high-quality video ads. Our powerful AI tools and intuitive video editor empower users to quickly produce professional video ads, turning concepts into compelling content with efficiency and ease.