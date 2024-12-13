Franchise Onboarding Video Generator: Scalable Training

Transform scripts into professional onboarding videos fast with Text-to-video from script, ensuring scalable and consistent franchisee training.

Craft a compelling 1-minute video targeting new franchisees, explaining the core benefits of a streamlined onboarding process using an AI video generator. The visual style should be professional and inviting, featuring an AI avatar with a friendly voice and upbeat background music, demonstrating how HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature effortlessly transforms training manuals into engaging visual content.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second explainer video for franchise development teams, showcasing how HeyGen enables scalable franchisee training. This video should adopt a modern, clean, and demonstration-focused visual style with a calm, authoritative voiceover and subtle on-screen text. Highlight the efficiency and customization offered by using HeyGen's templates & scenes to build consistent training modules.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a detailed 2-minute instructional video aimed at franchise training coordinators, illustrating the ease of creating customized training videos for diverse needs. The visual and audio style should be engaging and instructional, featuring varied AI avatar expressions and dynamic on-screen graphics for key points. Emphasize how HeyGen's voiceover generation ensures consistent brand messaging across all training materials.
Example Prompt 3
Create a dynamic 45-second introductory video for prospective franchisees, demonstrating the capabilities of a franchise onboarding video generator for creating a welcoming first impression. The visual style should be engaging and brand-aligned, featuring a confident AI avatar and prominent company branding elements. Showcase how HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature enhances accessibility and comprehension for a global audience, contributing to efficient content generation.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Franchise Onboarding Video Generator Works

Empower your franchise network with consistent, professional training videos generated effortlessly through AI.

1
Step 1
Create Your Training Script
Begin by drafting the content for your franchisee training. Input your script directly, and our platform will convert your text into engaging video using the text-to-video from script capability.
2
Step 2
Select an AI Avatar
Enhance your message by choosing a suitable AI avatar from our diverse library. This digital presenter will narrate your onboarding videos, bringing your content to life.
3
Step 3
Apply Brand Elements
Maintain brand consistency across all franchisee training materials. Utilize Branding controls to seamlessly integrate your company logo, colors, and fonts into your onboarding video maker project.
4
Step 4
Export Your Onboarding Video
Once finalized, preview your video and make any last adjustments. Then, use Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to download your polished scalable franchisee training video, ready for distribution to your franchisees.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Motivational Onboarding Content

.

Generate engaging welcome videos and inspirational messages that align new franchisees with the brand's vision and values from the start.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify franchise onboarding video creation?

HeyGen acts as an intuitive AI video generator, enabling the swift creation of high-quality onboarding videos for franchisees. It streamlines the process from text-to-video from script, significantly reducing production time and effort for comprehensive franchisee training.

Can HeyGen customize AI avatars and branding for franchisee training?

Yes, HeyGen provides extensive branding controls to customize AI avatars with your logo and brand colors, ensuring consistent and professional training videos. This capability allows for scalable franchisee training while maintaining strong brand identity.

What features does HeyGen offer for quick onboarding video content generation?

HeyGen offers a rich library of templates and supports text-to-video from script, allowing for rapid content generation. You can quickly transform your scripts into engaging onboarding videos with professional voiceover generation and automatic subtitles.

How can HeyGen support scalable franchisee training across different regions?

HeyGen facilitates scalable franchisee training by offering advanced localization options and voiceover generation in multiple languages. This ensures your onboarding videos effectively reach a diverse global audience, making training more accessible and impactful.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo