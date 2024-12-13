Founder Message Video Generator: Deliver Authentic AI Messages

Deliver impactful video messages with AI avatars, engaging your audience and enhancing corporate communication without complex filming.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
To captivate tech-savvy potential customers, envision a dynamic and modern 45-second marketing video for a new product launch, characterized by crisp graphics and an upbeat, futuristic soundtrack. Empower your product story by seamlessly generating the entire presentation from your script with HeyGen's efficient "Text-to-video from script" functionality.
Example Prompt 2
A quick, informative 30-second video message announcing a major company milestone to existing customers and the broader community calls for a friendly visual style and a confident, clear voiceover. Expedite the creation of this impactful video by selecting from HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" to perfectly match your brand's aesthetic and message.
Example Prompt 3
For internal teams and new hires, a 60-second training video explaining a complex software feature in a clean, diagrammatic visual style with a helpful, encouraging audio tone is essential. Leverage HeyGen's powerful "Voiceover generation" to narrate the step-by-step instructions, ensuring clarity and engagement in every learning module.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Founder Message Video Generator Works

Craft impactful founder messages effortlessly using AI. Transform your text into professional, branded video messages with AI avatars, perfect for corporate communication.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Paste your written message into the editor. Our platform utilizes Text-to-video from script to automatically convert your text into natural-sounding speech, ready for your video.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to represent you or your brand. Find the perfect digital persona that aligns with your message and audience.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Branding
Elevate your video's professionalism by incorporating your company's identity. Use Branding controls (logo, colors) to ensure your message visually aligns with your brand guidelines.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video Message
Finalize your powerful founder message video. Easily export your high-quality creation, optimized with Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, perfect for impactful video messages across all your communication channels.

Use Cases

Boost Internal Communication & Training

Founders can deliver impactful internal video messages and onboarding materials, boosting employee engagement and corporate communication with AI.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify creating an AI CEO message video?

HeyGen empowers businesses to produce impactful AI CEO message videos effortlessly. Simply type your script, select an AI avatar that reflects your brand, and HeyGen's text-to-video technology generates a polished video message, ideal for corporate communication.

What kind of video messages can I create with HeyGen's AI video generator?

With HeyGen's advanced AI video generator, you can produce diverse video messages, from engaging marketing campaigns to comprehensive training videos. Our platform leverages text-to-video functionality and customizable templates to streamline content creation for various business needs.

Can HeyGen customize AI avatars to match our brand for corporate communication?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust branding controls allowing you to integrate your company's logo and colors into your videos. You can choose from a range of professional AI avatars and customize elements to ensure your corporate communication maintains a consistent brand identity.

How quickly can I turn text into a professional video using HeyGen?

HeyGen's intuitive platform enables rapid conversion of your script into a professional video using powerful text-to-video technology. You simply input your text, select from high-quality AI voices, and HeyGen handles the generation, significantly speeding up your video creation process.

