357/2000

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create an informative 45-second company intro video tailored for potential investors and new employees. With sophisticated visuals and a clear, authoritative voiceover generation, this video will articulate your company's mission and values, leaving a strong, professional impression.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a modern and engaging 60-second intro maker video aimed at content creators and personal brands looking to stand out. This friendly and visually appealing piece will leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver your message with a personal touch, making complex ideas accessible and memorable.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a punchy 30-second video intro for marketing teams and small business owners eager to enhance their brand presence. This energetic and direct video, utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability, should convey key messages swiftly and effectively, ensuring maximum impact in a short timeframe.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Founder Introduction Video Generation Works

Craft compelling founder introduction videos effortlessly with AI, transforming your message into a professional and engaging visual story.

1
Step 1
Select Your Starting Point
Begin by utilizing HeyGen's diverse "Templates & scenes" to find the perfect foundation for your founder introduction, or opt for a blank project to build from scratch.
2
Step 2
Add Your Message
Input your script, and leverage HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to instantly bring your words to life. Customize your video with text, colors, and graphics.
3
Step 3
Choose Your Enhancements
Enhance your narrative by generating a natural-sounding "Voiceover generation" to narrate your story, ensuring your message is clear and engaging.
4
Step 4
Export Your Creation
Finalize your founder introduction video. Utilize "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to prepare your video for any platform, ensuring high-quality output for sharing across your channels.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Inspire Audiences with Founder's Vision

Craft inspirational videos showcasing the founder's story and company vision to motivate employees, partners, and prospective clients.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen assist in creating a founder introduction video?

HeyGen streamlines the creation of a professional founder introduction video by utilizing advanced AI tools, allowing you to convert a script into a compelling video intro with realistic AI avatars and custom voiceover generation.

What customization options are available for video intros using HeyGen?

HeyGen provides a wide range of customizable templates and a drag-and-drop editor, enabling you to personalize your video intro with robust branding controls like logos and colors, and integrate diverse stock media from the media library.

Can I download my finished video intro in high quality from HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen supports downloading your completed video intros as high-quality 1080p .mp4 animations. This makes them perfect for immediate use on platforms like your YouTube channel or for official company intro videos.

How do AI tools enhance the overall video generation process within HeyGen?

HeyGen's AI tools significantly enhance video generation by transforming text into engaging videos with lifelike AI avatars and sophisticated voiceover generation. This makes the entire intro maker process highly efficient and professional for any user.

