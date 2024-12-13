Foundation Video Maker: Create Impactful Videos Simply

Empower your nonprofit with professional fundraising and explainer videos. Easily convert text to video from script and bring your stories to life.

Craft a dynamic 45-second explainer video targeting small business owners who are launching innovative new products. This video should feature energetic, modern motion graphics paired with a friendly, professional voiceover, demonstrating how an AI video maker simplifies complex concepts. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script and Voiceover generation to efficiently transform your script into a compelling visual narrative.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Foundation Video Maker Works

Craft professional videos with ease using our intuitive AI platform. Transform your ideas into compelling visual stories for any purpose, from fundraising to marketing.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script or Choose a Template
Kickstart your project by inputting text to "Convert text to video", or select from a variety of professional "Templates & scenes" to establish your video's foundation.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Presenter and Voice
Enhance your video with lifelike "AI avatars" and generate engaging narration using our "Text-to-Speech" capability to bring your message to life.
3
Step 3
Customize with Branding and Media
Refine your video's look using the "online video editor" to apply your brand's colors and logo with intuitive "Branding controls (logo, colors)", and integrate rich content from the media library.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your "marketing video" by ensuring perfect clarity with automatically generated subtitles, then effortlessly export it in optimal formats for any platform using "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports".

HeyGen, the AI video maker, helps foundations create compelling content. Easily produce fundraising and explainer videos with intuitive tools.

Highlighting Impact Stories

Produce engaging videos showcasing beneficiary success stories and donor impact to build trust and demonstrate your foundation's work.

Frequently Asked Questions

What role does HeyGen play in becoming a versatile AI video maker?

HeyGen empowers users to become a foundation video maker by converting text to video effortlessly. Utilize our AI avatars and extensive video templates to generate professional content for marketing video campaigns, presentations, or social media, all without complex video editing.

What resources does HeyGen provide to accelerate the creation of impactful marketing videos?

HeyGen offers a rich library of video templates and a user-friendly drag & drop interface, making it simple to produce engaging marketing video content. Whether for explainer videos, fundraising videos, or presentations, you can customize scenes with your branding and leverage our media library to achieve a polished look rapidly.

Which AI Features does HeyGen offer to enhance my video projects?

HeyGen integrates powerful AI Features like advanced Text-to-Speech for natural voiceovers and an Auto Subtitle Generator for accessibility. Our platform streamlines the video editing process, allowing you to convert text to video with realistic AI avatars, transforming how you approach video production.

How does HeyGen ensure brand consistency and versatility for video output?

HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to integrate your logo and specific colors for a consistent look. Our online video editor supports various aspect ratios and export options, ensuring your videos are perfectly optimized for different platforms like social media or professional presentations.

