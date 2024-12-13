Create a 60-second instructional video demonstrating a new feature in "AI food video maker" technology, targeting aspiring food content creators and small business owners. The visual style should be sleek and modern, showcasing step-by-step processes with clear, concise text overlays, while the audio features an upbeat, friendly voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script and Voiceover generation capabilities to streamline the production of this advanced tutorial.

Generate Video