Picture a 45-second video designed for small business owners unveiling a new service. With HeyGen's flexible video maker, you can seamlessly transform your written script into a vibrant, professional presentation, characterized by an upbeat visual style and a clear, engaging voiceover, effortlessly generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation capability, to connect effectively with your target audience.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project
Start with a ready-made template or a blank canvas, leveraging our extensive "templates & scenes" library for a quick start.
2
Step 2
Add Your Media
Effortlessly upload your footage or choose from stock using the intuitive "drag and drop" interface to populate your scenes.
3
Step 3
Integrate AI Avatars
Elevate your narrative by integrating dynamic "AI avatars" to deliver your message, transforming your script into engaging visual content.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your creation with "aspect-ratio resizing & exports", ensuring your "flexible editing" adapts to any platform and audience.

HeyGen revolutionizes video creation, serving as a flexible video maker and online video editor that streamlines the entire process. With powerful AI tools and a user-friendly interface, it makes easy video editing accessible, enabling you to create stunning clips effortlessly.

Enhanced Training & Learning

Improve training engagement and retention using dynamic AI-powered videos, making learning more effective and memorable for participants.

How can HeyGen help me create stunning and engaging videos?

HeyGen empowers users to create stunning video content through its intuitive platform. Leverage AI avatars, text-to-video capabilities, and a rich media library to produce professional-quality clips that capture attention and drive engagement. This makes HeyGen a truly flexible video maker for diverse creative needs.

What makes HeyGen an easy video editing solution for all users?

HeyGen is designed as a user-friendly interface, making it an accessible online video editor for everyone. Its drag-and-drop functionality, combined with pre-built templates, ensures that even beginners can easily make videos and achieve impressive results without extensive technical knowledge.

Can HeyGen utilize AI to enhance my video projects efficiently?

Absolutely, HeyGen integrates powerful AI tools to streamline your video creation workflow. From generating realistic voiceovers to creating AI avatars directly from a script, HeyGen offers flexible editing options that significantly enhance the efficiency and quality of your video projects.

Does HeyGen offer templates to simplify the video creation process?

Yes, HeyGen provides a wide array of professional templates and scenes to kickstart your video creation. These readily available resources allow you to quickly customize and make videos, ensuring a fast and easy video editing experience while maintaining brand consistency with branding controls.

