Create Stunning Flash Sale Videos with Our Video Maker
Boost your social media marketing with dynamic effects and customizable templates, featuring AI avatars for engaging Instagram story videos.
Explore Examples
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Engage your audience with a 45-second animated video crafted with HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceover generation. Ideal for businesses looking to maintain branding consistency across platforms, this video will utilize dynamic effects to highlight your flash sale. The energetic visual style, combined with a catchy soundtrack, will make your promotion unforgettable.
For a 60-second Instagram story video, leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to create a captivating narrative. Targeted at creative professionals, this video will incorporate eye-catching video templates and smooth transitions to tell your brand's story. The modern audio style will enhance the overall experience, making it a must-watch for your followers.
Utilize HeyGen's media library and stock support to produce a 30-second flash sale video that stands out. Aimed at small business owners, this video will feature high-quality visuals and a lively audio track to attract potential customers. The use of subtitles/captions will ensure your message is accessible, while the engaging visual style keeps viewers hooked.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers businesses to create captivating flash sale videos with ease, leveraging AI video tools and customizable templates for dynamic social media marketing.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos.
Quickly produce eye-catching Instagram story videos using HeyGen's animated video maker and video templates.
High-Performing Ad Creation in Minutes.
Utilize HeyGen's AI video tools to craft compelling flash sale videos that boost engagement and drive sales.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my flash sale video marketing?
HeyGen offers a powerful flash sale video maker that allows you to create engaging and dynamic videos with customizable templates. Utilize AI avatars and text-to-video features to quickly produce content that captures attention and drives social media marketing success.
What makes HeyGen ideal for Instagram story videos?
HeyGen's video editing platform is perfect for creating Instagram story videos, thanks to its aspect-ratio resizing and export options. With dynamic effects and video transitions, you can craft visually appealing stories that maintain branding consistency.
Can HeyGen assist in creating animated videos?
Yes, HeyGen is an excellent animated video maker, offering a range of templates and scenes to bring your ideas to life. The platform's AI video tools and voiceover generation capabilities ensure your animations are both professional and engaging.
What technical features does HeyGen offer for video editing?
HeyGen provides a comprehensive video editing platform with features like AI avatars, voiceover generation, and video analytics. These tools, combined with branding controls and a media library, make it easy to produce high-quality videos tailored to your needs.